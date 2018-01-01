‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers And Predictions: Mark Harmon And Other Cast Likely To Return For Another Installment

From the show’s renewal notice, Maria Bello’s addition, the return of Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) to the shocking departure announcement of Pauley Perrette, 2017 has truly been a roller coaster ride for the avid viewers of NCIS Season 15. CBS, so they say, is preparing for more surprises in the upcoming brand new episodes. In fact, recent reports predict that Mark Harmon and the rest of the gang would be returning for another installment.

There have been a lot of speculations hounding the popular American action police procedural television series. In fact, previous rumors suggest that NCIS Season 15 could possibly be its last installment after it was claimed that Mark Harmon would soon depart from the show. Radar Online reported that the failing health condition and advanced age of Pam Dawber’s husband might force him to quit from acting.

An unnamed source told the publication that Mark Harmon had told his wife about his plans to make an exit after fifteen years. The same insider said that the 66-year-old American actor has become lethargic lately since he prefers to stay inside his home than do some physical activities like before. The tipster added that it is kind of “unusual” for the NCIS Season 15 star, who has been so “active and athletic” in his younger years.

Despite this, CarterMatt predicts that Mark Harmon is staying on NCIS Season 15 and the show might even be renewed for another season. It explains that the series’ ratings might have dropped but it is nowhere near cancellation. The publication even suggests that the renewal announcement could happen in March or April. It also states that another crossover could happen in the forthcoming new episodes.

The same news outlet reports that Pauley Perrette’s exit on NCIS Season 15 is happening very soon. Be it career-oriented or not, the entertainment news website insists that Abby Sciuto (Perrette) deserves a proper departure. Fortunately, this request might be granted after Mark Harmon revealed to Entertainment Tonight, last month, that they are preparing a sweet exit for Pauley’s character.

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Long-Lasting Effects’ Of McGee & Gibbs Being Held Captive 'NCIS' season 15 kicked… https://t.co/019slTz2zc — Trend Style Daily (@TrendStyleDaily) October 3, 2017

The Freaky Friday star did not reveal so many details but he said that the entire cast and crew would miss Pauley Perrette. “Oh, we’ll miss her. I’m really aware, and we’re all aware that audiences grow to love characters, and it’s a big deal. And we honor that,” Mark Harmon told the news outlet. He added that each departure gave the show a chance to try new things.

‘NCIS’ Season 15 Co-Showrunner Frank Cardea Teases Premiere Episode, McGee, Delilah’s Baby https://t.co/ipvWohq89z – #NCIS — The NCIS Times (@NCISTimes) August 3, 2017

The “most-watched” series is set to return on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CBS for the “High Tide” episode. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!