There is little doubt that Black Panther is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. The Marvel Cinematic Universe flick will finally put the focus on Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and the amazing kingdom of Wakanda. But could the upcoming MCU movie also feature the return of Sebastian Stan as Steve Rogers’ best friend Bucky Barnes? There are speculations that the Winter Soldier will play a major role in T’Challa’s standalone film before joining the fight in Avengers: Infinity War.

Bucky Barnes has certainly been one of the most enigmatic characters in the MCU flicks. Sebastian Stan first took on the role in Captain America: The First Avenger before returning as the mysterious assassin in The Winter Soldier. Bucky was a huge part of Captain America: Civil War, which featured a post-credit scene confirming that he has stayed with T’Challa in Wakanda. Not surprisingly, the sequence has led to speculations that Stan will reprise the role in Black Panther.

Fans are already aware that Bucky Barnes will be back in Avengers: Infinity War. His comeback was revealed in the MCU flick’s exciting first trailer. Interestingly, the Russo Brothers recently confirmed that the Winter Soldier’s new arm will be a product of Wakandan technology, according to Express. This has led to speculations that Bucky’s new arm will first be revealed in Black Panther as he helps T’Challa in the film or as a post-credit scene teasing the events in the third Avengers movie.

People who are hoping to see Bucky Barnes team up with T’Challa in February may need to take the information with a grain of salt. In July, Sebastian Stan had announced on Good Morning America that the Winter Soldier will not be in Black Panther. However, some believe that the actor is trying to mislead fans from Bucky’s true role in the film.

It is still unclear whether Bucky Barnes will have an appearance in Black Panther. Nevertheless, fans can expect to see Chadwick Boseman alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira in February.

Black Panther will premiere on February 16. Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for release on April 27.