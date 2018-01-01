Ireeshia Carter Missing: Texas Mom Vanishes After Tucking Kids Into Bed And Leaving Home For Five-Minute Erran

A young Texas mother vanished after tucking her children into bed for the night and saying she was leaving to run a quick errand and would be back shortly.

Ireeshia Carter, 25, was last seen at her mother’s home in Converse, a suburb of San Antonio, on December 11. Around 8 p.m. that evening, Ireeshia tucked her children into bed for the night and told her daughter she was heading out for an errand but would be back in just five minutes, according to Fox 29 San Antonio. Ireeshia never returned and has not been seen or heard from since.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find this young missing mother. Authorities note that Ireeshia moved to the San Antonio area from Alabama in August 2017 and for a short time had a job at a deli located near Northwest Military Highway and North Loop 1604 West, according to My San Antonio.

Ireeshia’s family members are also asking for the public’s help to locate their loved one. They believe her life may be in danger, as they emphasize she has never left her children and not returned to them.

The young mother’s case is also being featured on several missing persons social media pages and websites, including that of Our Missing Hearts and Missing Adults Kids, which are assisting in getting the word out regarding Ireeshia and her case.

According to Missing Adults Kids, Ireeshia disappeared just nine days before Christmas. The site surmises that if Ireeshia would have “voluntarily” vanished, she would have gotten in touch with her family by now.

Ireeshia’s family members had a very “sad Christmas” and are hoping for a “New Year’s miracle,” Missing Adults Kids notes. The site also indicates that her loved ones need an abundance of tips and leads to make this miracle a reality and believe any assistance individuals in the public can provide is crucial.

Ireeshia is described as being an African American female, about 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

A #SanAntonio family is asking the public’s help finding Ireeshia Carter, who's been #missing since December 11. https://t.co/At9nqI804N — Spectrum News SA (@SpecNewsSA) December 28, 2017

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ireeshia Carter or who has information about her case is urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or Deputy Tillie Wilborn at extension 4035, or the department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 210-335-6078.