Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reuniting for Second Chance At Love Wins As Top Brangelina Rumor Of 2017

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, she sparked a flood of rumors about the couple known as Brangelina. Speculation soared about the reason that Jolie had filed for divorce, ranging from Pitt cheating to concerns about the six kids. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt became part of the ongoing saga of what was going on with Angelina and Brad throughout 2016 and all of 2017.

Pitt dating attracted interest and Jolie stepping out in sexier new styles took the spotlight in recent months, with Angelina’s style even compared to Brad’s ex Selena Gomez, as reported by the Inquisitr. But the top rumor of 2017 for Brangelina focused on variations of Angelina and Brad reuniting.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Top Rumor: Brangelina Reborn

Reports about Jolie and Pitt getting back together included Angelina begging Brad to renew their romance as well as Pitt seeking to get Jolie to forgive him. But whatever the reunion tale, the ongoing rumors about the estranged couple renewing their love win for top Brangelina rumor of 2017, reported Gossip Cop.

“[2017] was supposedly the ‘rebirth of Brangelina.'”

One such tale began with Life & Style, which alleged that Angelina and Brad were together once more. The reunion report, which began more than six months after Jolie’s decision to start the paperwork to divorce Pitt, claimed that Brad and Angelina had become more than just “close again.”

Angelina Jolie Top Rumor Of 2017: Back Together With Brad Pitt https://t.co/MivzvFfFIu — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) December 31, 2017

An insider was quoted about the rumored rebirth of Brangelina, claiming that the two were even dating secretly.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Soar

A supposed pal of Brad and Angelina’s gave away the alleged secrets of their dating life. The two were visiting with each other multiple times a week, claimed the insider. Describing the love that supposedly had been reborn, the source claimed that Jolie and Pitt were behaving like a dating duo once more.

The source also came up with a solution to the mystery of how Brad and Angelina could date multiple times a week without the six kids knowing. The plot allegedly involved Pitt and Jolie keeping their renewed romance “under the radar” so that the children would not get overly hopeful too soon. But despite those claims that Brad was on the verge of going public with his renewed love for Angelina, there has not been any evidence of their rumored romance getting renewed.

“No rekindled romance ended up going public because there wasn’t one.”

But the claims of Pitt and Jolie getting together didn’t stop there. Every holiday offered a new occasion for a new report of Brad and Angelina getting together.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Trick-Or-Treating Reunion Rumors Spark Holiday Brangelina Sagas

It was a trick, not a treat when October brought a new series of reports about Brad and Angelina reuniting. The focus this time was on the opportunity that Halloween offered to bring back Shiloh’s parents together to celebrate the scary holiday with the kids and each other. Celebrity Insider pointed out that although rumors soared that Jolie had invited Pitt to go trick-or-treating with the kids and spend Halloween with each other, no sources ever confirmed those reports.

More than six months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, Brangelina reunion rumors soared. Michael Germana / STAR MAX / IPx / AP Images

Similar claims occurred around Thanksgiving and Christmas, each time offering new hope to fans who want to see Brad and Angelina get back together. But neither Pitt nor Jolie ever stepped forward to confirm any type of reunion or renewed romance.

“Fans of the estranged couple commonly referred to as ‘Brangelina’ are ecstatic to hear the news that the family is spending time together, but is the report true?”

Although Brad and Angelina are not renewing their romance at this point in their lives, the two have improved their relationship with each other, according to Gossip Cop. Pitt and Jolie reportedly are getting along noticeably better than when Angelina first filed for divorce from Brad.

What Does 2018 Hold For Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Her Parents?

For Shiloh and her five siblings, life with Jolie and Pitt means a co-parenting situation, reported Gossip Cop. Despite reports that Brad and Angelina had put their divorce on hold, an insider told the publication that Jolie and Pitt are continuing to figure out the specifics of getting divorced.

However, despite acknowledgment from the source that the two are getting along better, there is no plot to renew Brangelina’s romance in 2018.

“But though a Pitt source acknowledged… that things were going ‘reasonably well,’ there was no intention to reconcile.”

And there also is no secret romance going on between Angelina and Brad. Although both Jolie and Pitt are single, they are not dating each other, according to the insider. And despite rumors about extravagant custody demands and divorce plans, Gossip Cop also reported that Brad has never requested sole custody and Angelina never refused a $100 million divorce arrangement.

When it comes to romance, the International Business Times reported that Pitt is the one who is currently dating. Jolie reportedly is busy with her films, First They Killed My Father and The Breadwinner. As for what the future holds for custody, Brad has stated that he and Angelina are doing their “best” for the children. Pitt also revealed that he has discussed the issue of the matter playing out in court with Jolie.

“I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court – it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true,” said Brad. “Fortunately my partner in this agrees.”