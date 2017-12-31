‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Posts Adorable Videos Of Jackson Learning To Crawl

Little People, Big World‘s Jackson Roloff is ready to crawl into the new year — almost!

On Dec. 30, Baby J’s mother, Tori Roloff, posted a series of Instagram Stories videos showing her adorable 8-month-old son trying to crawl, along with some other newly developed skills.

In one video, Jackson is dressed in a gray onesie and lying on his belly. He kicks his legs and flails his arms trying to figure out how to move forward. In another clip, he reaches out for a toy that is just beyond his grasp and tries to suss out how to get to it.

It’s clear from the clips that Baby J is almost ready to crawl and will be on the move early in 2018. However, as Tori points out in another video, her son will have to overcome his round baby belly before he can officially get going.

“No wonder you can’t crawl,” she laughs, focusing her camera on his tummy. “You can’t lift it up off the ground.”

Meanwhile, Tori let Little People, Big World fans know that Jackson is hard at work developing other skills as well. In a couple of clips, Baby J is seen sitting at a play table, and she captions one, “We’re learning how to sit up on our own.”

And in another hilarious set of Instagram Stories clips, Tori shows the results of Jackson’s attempts to feed himself, leaving baby food all over his face, bib, and shirt.

“Do you like feeding yourself?” she coos to Baby J, then zooms in on a particularly bad stain on his t-shirt and writes, “I don’t think that’s ever going to come out.”

Finally, Jackson’s hair is coming in! On another Instagram Stories clip, Tori zoomed in to show fans that her son’s heretofore bald head was starting to sport lots of dark hair.

Hopefully, all these milestones will be featured in the next season of Little People, Big World. While no official premiere date has been announced, Zach Roloff and other family members have hinted that the show will return in the early part of the new year.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in early 2018.