‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Stress Rockets, Concerns Over Miscarriage & Losing Baby Emerge

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will continue to suffer the repercussions of her actions in the months to come. Not only will her one night stand with her father-in-law, Bill (Don Diamont), cost her her marriage with Liam (Scott Clifton), but she may also lose the baby she is carrying. With the added stress of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Sally (Courtney Hope) vying to be Liam’s next love interest, Steffy’s stress levels may rocket and put her pregnancy at risk. This would be a tragic loss for Steffy, because it won’t be her first miscarriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shown below, teases Liam asking Steffy why she ordered a paternity test. Steffy will have no choice but to confess that he may not be the father of her baby. This will prove to be too much for Saint Liam, and despite Steffy begging on her knees for him to forgive her, he will walk away from her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, tease that Liam won’t be willing to forgive her and he will ignore her in upcoming episodes. He may even decide that divorce is his only option since his wife slept with his father.

Did you catch the new original song at the end of today's episode? The romantic ballad "End of Time" played as Steffy daydreams about her future life with Liam and their child. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XqElGGidkM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2017

Things may come to a head when Steffy’s elevated stress levels begin to affect her health. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the paternity results will confirm Liam as the baby’s father and Liam will, at the very least, feel a sense of obligation towards his child. He also knows that Steffy lost their baby in a motorcycle accident and that she may be at a heightened risk for another miscarriage.

Could the fear of losing yet another child drive Liam back to Steffy? Upon realizing that the baby’s well-being may be at risk, Liam may soften towards Steffy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that fears for a miscarriage could be Steffy’s last hope to stay married to the man she loves. The other question on everyone’s lips is if Dollar Bill tampered with the paternity test results and if the baby is really Liam’s after all?