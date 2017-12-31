Beth Chapman’s Battle With Cancer Is Not Over, Reality Star Shares New Photo From Rehab

Beth Chapman is about to enter 2018 cancer-free, but that does not mean her fight with the disease is over. The notorious bounty hunter shared a new photo with her Instagram followers today while she was attending cancer rehabilitation in Hawaii. Fans are showing the reality star tons of support in the comment section as she continues to push through this difficult time in her life.

The new post shows Beth standing in front of a window several stories up which overlooks a busy city intersection. While Beth looks stunning in a nice top, black choker, and dark lip, the look on her face is somewhat stoic. Recently Beth has been smiling ear to ear as she headed back to work and spent time with her family on Christmas, but things were noticeably different in her latest post.

Beth was in Waikiki and captioned her post with several hashtags including “#rehab,” “#cancer,” and “#makingit.” Fans who have come across the post were captivated by the photo, as Beth doesn’t often document her painful journey with cancer on her social media platforms.

In just a matter of minutes, Beth’s fans began to compliment her beauty in the comment section while others offered their prayers. Many of her followers also admired her strength, while some noted they aspired to be just like her. In just 15 minutes, the photo has almost 1,000 likes and over a hundred comments featuring heart and kissy face emojis.

After being diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer earlier this year, it was revealed Beth was cancer-free during a TV special (via People) detailing her struggle. Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives was a huge success for A&E and has fans chanting for a new reality show featuring the couple.

There are no specifics on what Beth is attending cancer rehabilitation for specifically, but many patients opt for these programs to help them build their bodies back up after cancer and treatment wears them down. Beth endured a 13-hour surgery to remove a large tumor on her throat, the scars of which she still keeps covered by large necklaces or skin-colored bandages.

When speaking with Hollywood Life in November, Beth noted several struggles she had including side effects from her medications. The mother was allergic to many of her pain meds and had to stop taking them altogether. Beth is likely still enduring pain from her surgery, which can be addressed in rehabilitation.

A new reality show is still in the air for the Chapman family, but for now, fans can keep up with Beth on her various social platforms.