Donald Trump Holds U.S. Coast Guard Photo Op At His Golf Course, Sparks Yet Another Conflict Of Interest

President Donald Trump is in hot water once again after he hosted a tournament for the United States Coast Guard at his West Palm Beach, Florida golf course.

On Friday, the 45th president closed down his famous Trump International Golf Club and invited 60 servicemen to participate in a four-man scramble.

During the event, Trump commended the Coast Guard for their hard work, particularly for their rapid response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. He also expressed his gratitude for their service, adding that they have been “fantastic” in their field.

However, what caught the attention of many was the way Trump seemingly used the opportunity to promote his business. While addressing the servicemen, the president proudly called his golf course “one of the great courses of the world.”

Trump even managed to brag about his own game on the 17th hole, telling the Coast Guard and the media, “I think all of you were watching my shot, right. Did you see it? A shot! And a birdie!”

The president also staged a photo op with the members of the Coast Guard, which sparked yet another conflict of interest.

Interestingly, Trump invited the media on the golf course during his speech with the Coast Guard but dodged and blocked their views so that they could not film him playing golf.

President Donald Trump spends time with the Coast Guard at his golf course. Evan Vucci / AP Images

According to Politicus USA, Trump seemingly abused his power as president for “financial gain.” The outlet pointed out that he could have chosen a different venue for the said event.

The news site even claimed that Trump could have easily hosted the Coast Guard at the White House if he really intended to thank them. In addition, the outlet noted that the photo op was all about “getting some free publicity for his business.”

The president is now being criticized for allegedly using the Coast Guard to promote his business. Evan Vucci / AP Images

It can be recalled that Trump has been criticized for not completely severing ties with his businesses multiple times in the past. Previously, the president has been bombarded with controversies for causing a conflict of interest with his ventures.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the president’s ventures have been benefiting financially from his post as the country’s commander-in-chief.

The report claimed that Trump and some Republican lawmakers have already spent over $1 million for the president’s businesses during his first year in office. Apparently, the said amount has been used mostly at Trump-branded properties, which they rented for political and fundraising events.