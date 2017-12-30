Khloe Kardashian: Her Cheat Way To Stay In Shape During Pregnancy — What She Eats

Khloe Kardashian won’t have a hard time bouncing back after giving birth to her baby next year because she has the perfect plan in how she’ll get in shape again, it has been revealed.

The 33-year-old confirmed last week that she is expecting a baby with Tristan, and though many things have changed in Khloe Kardashian’s household, as she prepares for motherhood, she’s still just as determined to stay healthy and work out with her personal trainer.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe Kardashian is very dedicated to her eating plan; she’s constantly eating something healthy with she’s feeling hungry, and not to mention that all of her meals include plenty of vitamins, protein, and healthy fats.

Khloe Kardashian, despite being six months pregnant, barely even looks it, the source notes, and that’s all down to how well the reality star has been treating her body and her baby since finding out that she was expecting a baby with Thompson.

Being pregnant has made the process of working out that much more harder, but Khloe Kardashian continues to push through it, knowing that it will pay off once the baby is born.

The last thing that Khloe wants is to spend months on end trying to lose the baby weight she’s gained, sources say, since Kim’s first pregnancy saw the TV personality need a significant amount of time before she felt like she was back to looking her best.

Khloe Kardashian also doesn’t have interest in getting liposuction done after pregnancy — she understands that working out on a regular basis while pregnant is a lot of hard work, but, as previously mentioned, the results will speak for themselves.

The news publication continues to share that in the hopes of helping Khloe stay motivated with her exercise routines, Tristan Thompson has been working out with his girlfriend whenever they are together.

The NBA player has been extremely supportive of everything that Khloe Kardashian has been doing, and the supposed fact that she’s so strict with her meal plans is something that has truly impressed the 26-year-old, sources claim, particularly because she’s pregnant.

Khloe is expected to give birth in March.