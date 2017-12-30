Carrie Underwood has resurfaced on social media and posted the first photo of her face since suffering a “hard fall” last month. The star, who’s stayed pretty quiet across her various accounts over the past few weeks, finally gave fans a glimpse at her face with a new selfie, proving that she’s healing up nicely.

The star returned to Instagram in glamorous fashion just over a month after falling down some steps outside her Nashville home in November, after which her rep confirmed that she’d been treated at the hospital and left with numerous cuts and abrasions in addition to a broken wrist.

Underwood still stayed pretty covered up in the close-up snap she uploaded of her face this week, though the “Dirty Laundry” singer framed her stunning eyes while showing herself with a scarf from her CALIA By Carrie Underwood athleisure collection wrapped around her face.

“When in 5 degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face,” Carrie advised her fans in the caption, dishing out a few fashion tips to keep warm in the winter cold.

The mom of one then joked that snuggling up with a scarf allowed her to “keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja! #WinWin #StayThePath #LetItSnow #BabyItsColdOutside.”

Fans were clearly happy to see the former American Idol winner finally share a clear snap of herself on social media, as the last time she uploaded a photo to her Instagram account that showed her face was before her fall on November 2 when she shared with fans how she and Brad Paisley were preparing for the 2017 CMA Awards.

A number of fans shared their gratitude across social media, posting sweet messages for the star.

“Carrie, stop being so darn flawless! You’re making the rest of us look bad,” joked one fan, while another Carrie supporter tweeted, “[I] thought @carrieunderwood had fell off the face of the earth or something but she backkkk and looking prettier than ever.”

“We finally got a post from @carrieunderwood” another excited fan tweeted alongside a screenshot of Carrie’s first selfie in months.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The love also spread to the comments section on Instagram, where fans continued to wish Carrie well in her recovery.

“Hope ur feelin better AND healin fast!!” user @coffey2525 told the singer, while @bjvarnon urged Underwood to stay safe in the icy conditions, telling her, “Hope your break is better and watch out for ice and snow it can cause more breaks!”

Though this marks the first time Carrie has shown her face on Instagram since her nasty fall, she was actually spotted out and about for the first time on December 12.

Former Below Deck reality star Adrienne Gang shared a photo with the singer at the gym earlier this month, where Underwood could be seen wearing a brace on her right wrist as she coyly smiled for the camera.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Underwood’s been pretty elusive on social media ever since, staying away from the camera herself apart from sharing a photo of her legs and feet while cozying up by the fire before Christmas on December 16. She also wished fans a happy holiday on Twitter as she posted a photo of her two dogs snuggling up by the fire to their official account.

Underwood’s rep confirmed last month she’d been briefly hospitalized for “non-life threatening injuries” mere days after co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards in November.

A statement confirmed that she’d broken her wrist and also suffered “cuts and abrasions” and appeared to suggest that her injuries were pretty bad after noting that her husband Mike Fisher had returned home to Tennessee from a trip to be by her side. Underwood’s rep also confirmed that it would take her “some time” to recover.

Carrie then canceled a number of scheduled appearances for November and December, including two concerts and her induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.