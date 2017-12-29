New On Netflix In January 2018: ‘Godfather’ Trilogy Debuts, Plus Batman Bonanza — Five Caped Crusader Flicks

The streaming service giant Netflix greets 2018 by adding perhaps the most-acclaimed trilogy in the history of American film to its roster — The Godfather I, II and III along with a deep bench of classic and fan-favorite films that become available on the service as soon as the ball drops in Times Square to mark the start of the new year.

While it’s hard to image a film buff who has not become intimately familiar with the Godfather series, here’s a brief summary just in case: based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling 1969 novel of the same name, the first Godfather film was directed by a then-newcomer to Hollywood named Francis Ford Coppola and told the tale of a fictional New York Mafia syndicate, the Corleone Family, and its aging boss, Don Vito Corleone — played in an Oscar-winning turn by Marlon Brando. The film also captured the 1972 Best Picture Oscar award.

But The Godfather was really the story of Don Vito’s youngest son, Michael Corleone, portrayed by a youthful and then-unknown Al Pacino. In 1974’s The Godfather Part II, Coppola returned to Michael’s saga, brilliantly and brutally depicting the new “Godfather” who was once considered the Corleone most likely to make it in the non-criminal world, as he stooped to ever-more ruthless and violent methods and tactics to consolidate his power.

Filming was delayed for a month after Al Pacino developed pneumonia on location in Santo Domingo. #TheGodfather #AlPacino pic.twitter.com/iOP3WChrvC — The Godfather – Mafia (@thegodfatherig) December 28, 2017

Godfather II also won Best Picture, as well as the Best Supporting Actor award for Robert DeNiro who took over from Brando in the role of Don Vito — this time depicting the mob boss’s ascent to power in the early 20th century, in a series of flashback scenes.

While less acclaimed and in fact, generally considered the weakest of the trilogy, Godfather III took another 16 years to appear and wrapped up Michael Corleone’s story in fittingly operatic fashion.

Also on January 1, Netflix adds not one, not two, but five Batman titles to its streaming lineup, providing fans of the Caped Crusader with more than enough Dark Knight in the New Year. Starting with the 1989 Batman, in which Michael Keaton takes the dual role of Batman and his alter-ego, wealthy industrialist Bruce Wayne, Netflix also includes the film’s controversial sequel Batman Returns. Keaton stars again as Batman director Tim Burton adds a menagerie of bizarre and nightmarish embellishments to the Batman mythos the sequel, which divided Batman fans.

Batman Forever, Batman & Robin and Batman Begins round out the January Batman-fest in Netflix.

Of course, Netflix also offers a wide slate of original programming in addition to its lineup of popular movies — which also includes all four Lethal Weapon movies — highlighted by the 10th season of the Jerry Seinfeld series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, which moves from the advertising-supported streaming service Crackle to Netflix for the first time, starting January 6.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld takes the 10th season of his award-winning “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to Netflix in January. Craig Barritt / Getty Images

A new season of the Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin comedy Grace and Frankie debuts on January 19, while the Netflix original feature film A Futile and Stupid Gesture — telling the improbable behind-the-scenes tale of the National Lampoon magazine — premieres on January 26.

Here is the full list of movies, TV series and originals coming to Netflix in January, 2018.

January 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glace: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 2

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

January 5

Before I Wake (Netflix Original)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Rotten (Netflix Original)

January 6

Episodes: Season 1-5

January 8

The Conjuring

January 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

January 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King (Netflix Original)

Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)

January 14

Wild Hogs

January 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

January 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)

Rita: Season 4

January 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

January 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 19

Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Open House (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así(Netflix Original)

January 25

Acts of Vengeance

January 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money (Netflix Original)

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)

Llama Llama: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Netflix Original)

January 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

January 29

The Force

January 30

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (Netflix Original)

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 31

Cars 3