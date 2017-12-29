Beth Chapman Shares Red-Lipped Selfie As Fans Continue To Push For ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ To Come Back To TV

If there’s one thing that reality TV star Beth Chapman knows how to do well, it’s please her fans.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the 50-year-old recently headed back to work and let fans know by posting a photo of herself back on the job to her popular Instagram account. In the picture, Chapman looked noticeably slimmer as she sported black from head to toe with the exception of her signature pink gun. Fans were elated to see Chapman returning to work following a rough year of being diagnosed with throat cancer. Thankfully, the blonde recently announced that she is now cancer-free.

Last night, Chapman took to her Instagram account once again to post a gorgeous selfie. In the picture, which appears to be taken in a car mirror, only Chapman’s nose and mouth are visible in the frame. But what makes the picture so much more vibrant is the red lipstick that Beth is sporting.

“You can take the girl outta the streets but u def can’t take the streets out the girl,” she cleverly wrote of the photo.

Chapman then hashtagged the photo with #streetfashion, #streetrats, #dogandbeth, #unstoppables, and #fierce. Within just hours of being posted, the photo gained the attention of many of Beth’s fans, earning over 3,000 likes and 50 comments in a short time.

And while most of her nearly 200,000 followers took time to comment on how gorgeous the reality star is, others couldn’t help but notice one new tag that Chapman has been recently adding to her Instagram pictures, @aetv. This is, of course, the network that used to be home to her and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman’s hit show Dog the Bounty Hunter. The show aired for eight seasons before coming to an end in 2012.

When Beth’s followers picked up on her subtle hint that a new show could possibly be in the works, many showed their excitement by commenting on her most recent picture.

“So is there gonna be a new show..????”

“New show??? Please say yes!!” another fan chimed in.

As of this writing, Dog, Beth, and A&E haven’t spoken publicly about whether the famous couple will come back to TV for a second run. Unfortunately, it is still up in the air, and fans can only speculate as to why Beth has been tagging the TV network in her recent social media posts.

If it were up to Chapman’s fans, it’s safe to say that a new show would be a hit.