George R.R. Martin has not yet confirmed the official release date of the much-awaited Winds of Winter novel despite fans’ insistent demand. It has been seven years since the latest installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series — A Dance with Dragons — was published. However, details about the imminent TWOT book remain scarce as of this writing.

There has been speculation that George R.R. Martin would release The Winds of Winter before the end of 2017. However, this prediction might not happen, given the fact we are only a few days away from welcoming in the new year. In July, the veteran author teased that the sixth installment of the Song of Ice and Fire book series might arrive in 2018.

The brain behind Game of Thrones divulged on his LiveJournal blog that he is still months away from completing The Winds of Winter. George R.R. Martin said all the reports claiming that he’s already done with the book are “absurd.” The Nightflyers writer also discredited the rumors stating that he stopped writing the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book “for some nefarious reason.”

In the same post, George R.R. Martin said that he might publish The Winds of Winter together with the first installment of the Fire and Blood series. He said the two novels might be released in late 2018 or early 2019. The author, however, did not confirm the exact date.

Many fans are still wondering what the reasons behind the numerous delays on The Winds of Winter release could be. While some suggest it is due to the copious projects George R.R. Martin has taken on, a few also believe that it has something to do with the book itself. In fact, International Business Times Australia reports that the Fevre Dream author is having a hard time showing the details of each character.

Citing a Reddit thread, the publication claims that George R.R. Martin is somewhat “obsessed” in making sure that all the plot holes in The Winds of Winter are addressed. The news outlet adds that the Sandkings writer is fond of dwelling on details. Hence, it should come as no surprise that he would apply it on the forthcoming sixth installment of the Song of Ice and Fire series.

While this theory could possibly be true, it should be noted that George R.R. Martin has yet to confirm or deny this claim. Therefore, avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series should take these unverified report lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!