Lala Kent Attempts To Silence Reports About Her Romance With Randall Emmett, But Jokes About Engagement

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s romance has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks after the couple was spotted kissing at an event in Beverly Hills. That said, the Vanderpump Rules star is refusing to acknowledge that she has any idea who the movie producer actually is.

As Lala Kent continues to travel to the same places as Randall Emmett, she has failed to give her fans and followers online the confirmation that they are looking for. Instead, she’s playing coy and suggesting that she isn’t sure who everyone is talking about.

“My man is Jack. And we’re engaged. And my soulmate likes to to bring him to me on ice,” she tweeted on December 28.

As fans may have heard, rumors have been swirling in regard to Lala Kent potentially being engaged because the reality star has been sporting the same ring on her left hand ring finger for the past few months.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been linked to one another for over a year, but throughout the ongoing reports, Kent denied she was dating a married man. Then, earlier this month, her statements were proven false when Page Six shared a number of photos and video footage of the reality star kissing her then-married boyfriend at the FabFitFun party in Beverly Hills.

As the outlet explained, Randall Emmett is a Vanderpump Rules fan and contacted Lala Kent personally after seeing her join the show during the series’ fourth season. Then, midway through Season 5, after being confronted by her co-stars about her relationship with a married man, who they claimed was named “Randall,” Lala Kent quit the show.

Lala Kent may be acting as if she and Randall Emmett aren’t dating, but Page Six‘s photos and video seem to prove otherwise. In addition, the two were recently seen in Las Vegas together and are now traveling to Miami, where they plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Emmett’s two children, daughters London and Rylee.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.