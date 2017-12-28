Joy-Anna Duggar Looks 32 Weeks Pregnant, According To Experts, Possibly Confirming Shotgun Wedding Rumors

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar has shared a new baby bump photo, and of course, it has sparked more shotgun wedding rumors. For months, fans have speculated that Duggar had sex with Austin Forsyth before she married him, so does this latest pic finally confirm the theory?

Experts Claim She Looks Further Along Than She Claims

Radar Online is reporting that Dr. Sean Henry, who has not treated the 20-year-old reality star, says that Duggar looks around 32 weeks pregnant in the newest photo. If true, that is a huge deal, because Duggar married Forsyth on May 27, just over 30 weeks ago.

The couple unexpectedly moved their wedding from October to May, and then just three short months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first baby. The shotgun rumors really began to fly when Duggar posted her first baby bump pic and fans and doctors alike thought she looked bigger than she should.

Dr. Stuart Fischer (who also hasn’t treated Duggar) said at the time that the reality star looked about four to five months pregnant.

After she posted her second baby bump photo, Dr. Henry said she appeared around five months along, and this was only 18 weeks after she walked down the aisle.

Joy-Anna Has Not Been Sharing Baby Bump Photos Like Her Sisters

Unlike her sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, Duggar has not posted regular pregnancy photos, has not shared sonograms, and has essentially stayed away from social media. According to Cafe Mom, she and her husband have also decided not to share the baby’s gender or due date.

On top of that, Duggar did not appear in the family Thanksgiving and Christmas photos, leading many to believe that she has something to hide.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

The couple did admit to breaking some of the family’s strict courtship rules, including giving full hugs instead of side hugs and holding hands before they were engaged. But, having sex before marriage would be a huge deal in Duggar world and could potentially harm their wholesome image.

“We’re humans, and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” Duggar said during a Counting On reunion special.

When Is Joy-Anna Due?

According to In Touch Weekly, in the latest photo Duggar looks ready to pop, and a source says it is not surprising. The insider claims that Duggar and Forsyth did engage in premarital sex and had a pregnancy scare back in January. This led Duggar to admit to her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, that she had been intimate with Forsyth during their courtship.

To avoid another scandal, the family is doing everything they can to keep this information private, but their secrecy has done nothing more than add to the shotgun wedding speculation.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have not commented on the shotgun wedding rumors.