‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: 2018 Preview –Cane & Lily Reunite, Adam’s Return, & Hilary Becomes A Mom?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that 2018 will be a great year for the CBS soap opera. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will find out about Christian’s real paternity, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will get back together, and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) could welcome a baby before the year’s over. Best of all, Adam Newman could return home. It sounds like an exciting year ahead.

According to Soap Central, Cane had a rough year. He destroyed his marriage with Lily by having a one-night stand with Juliet (Laur Allen) and his relationship with his teenage children was strained. However, the birth of his son, Sam, has turned things around for Cane. Could this lead to Cane and Lily getting back together? It sure looks that way, if only Lily could let go of her anger about Juliet.

Young and the Restless viewers want Lily and Cane to get back together and raise the baby together. Even though he isn’t her biological child, his mother died and he needs a mother figure. Who knows, Lily could bond with the baby and love him as much as her own children.

Nick will find out about Christian’s paternity soon. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he will spiral downward after he discovers the secret. The worst part about the scoop is he will discover that his live-in girlfriend knew Adam was Christian’s dad and never told him.

Today on #YR, Nick takes on a new challenge and Abby and Scott hide their true feelings. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7f9mzaRhIn pic.twitter.com/DSSjbyuoEU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 9, 2017

Sharon (Sharon Case) will learn that Scott (Daniel Hall) cheated on her with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick will see Abby and Scott kissing at Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) vow renewal ceremony. It’s pretty much a given that Nick will confront Abby and then tell Sharon about it.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary and Devon (Bryton James) care about each other and will reunite in the coming months. Hilary has moved on with her life, but she still adores her ex-husband.

Hilary has babies on the mind, and she will soon embark on a mission to become a mother. Will it lead to reuniting with Devon?

Cane and Lily get caught in a parent trap tomorrow on #YR! pic.twitter.com/Ttlkn9CdC5 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 21, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam Newman could return in the coming months. At the moment, CBS and executive producer Mal Young refuse to confirm or deny that Adam would return in 2018. The Y&R fans remain hopeful Adam will show up in Genoa City soon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.