‘The Bachelor’ Star Maquel Cooper’s Ex-Husband Is Wanting To Win Her Back

It is almost time for The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr., and it turns out that one girl on this season has an ex-husband who wants her back. In Touch Weekly shared the details about what is going on with Maquel Cooper and her ex-husband. Maquel is only 23-years-old but has already been married, and she is now divorced.

Maquel’s ex-husband, Josh Munday, spoke to In Touch Weekly, and he wants her back. He actually really regrets letting her get away. It sounds like Josh really hopes that she isn’t the one who ended up with Arie because he wants to fix their issues. They got married back in May of 2016, but the marriage didn’t last long. It was only five months into their marriage when they decided to get divorced. This isn’t very long, but if they started dating in high school, it sounds like they were together for quite a while before tying the knot.

Josh Munday explained that the only reason they got a divorce was the fact that things didn’t work out. He shared that they were high school sweethearts and got married young. It sounds like he thinks that was the problem in their marriage, and he said nobody cheated on anyone during their time together.

Another thing to think about is that this means that Maquel Cooper hadn’t been divorced for very long when she was working on moving on with Arie Luyendyk Jr. Fans might feel like she is using Arie as a rebound, which won’t make them think she is the one for him. Her ex also doesn’t think she is the one for Arie because she is so religious and the fantasy suite date wouldn’t be her type of thing, according to him. Fans are just going to have to wait and see who Arie picks in the end and if Josh is able to win back Maquel somehow after the show is over.

#TheBachelor Maquel Cooper — 5 things to know about @ariejr's @BachelorABC bachelorette: Maquel Cooper — 5 things to know about the bachelorette competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on The Bachelor. https://t.co/RT7fPXcCt8 — Reality TV World (@realitytvworld) December 16, 2017

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor will start airing on January 1, 2018. You do not want to miss this season of the show and all of the drama that will come along with it. It doesn’t sound like Josh is going to show up and try to win her back, but that would have made for a good season.