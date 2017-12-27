Many fans wondered if Matt Hardy would ever take on the Broken Matt persona again. Finally, in the last few weeks, Hardy has indeed “Woken” and has taken on the role with flair in the WWE, although there seems to be something missing from what made it so memorable in Impact Wrestling. Part of the problem is that Matt finally made his debut in the ring as Woken Matt this week on Monday Night Raw but did nothing but laugh after his attack on Bray Wyatt. However, the angle is just starting, and the WWE looks like they are preparing to bring back a beloved part of the Broken Universe with the piano theme song.

Woken Matt Debuts Piano Theme In WWE

The debut of the Woken Matt theme song happened at a house show in Madison Square Garden. The theme started, and fans quickly recognized the song as Hardy’s Impact Wrestling theme and started playing along, yelling “Delete” and cheering on Matt Hardy as he made his way to the ring.

Now, it is important to understand that just because something happens at a house show does not mean the WWE is bringing it to the main television shows. An example is Rusev coming out with the Usos at a house show, dressed in Usos attire, which was something that only happened live, and the WWE never followed up on it on SmackDown Live.

Here are a few fan videos of the Woken Matt Hardy entrance with the piano theme.

Matt has his piano theme and it's amazing to see this persona in the garden #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/flNJtm7OTO — be Meepy, be Moopy, be Merry (@VincentMichaels) December 27, 2017

What Could Be Next For Woken Matt In The WWE?

There is a chance that the WWE could see the positive reaction from fans at Madison Square Garden and give Woken Matt Hardy the new theme song on Monday Night Raw. Remember that the original song also had a version with Jeff Hardy coming out with Matt and singing “Obsolete” all the way to the ring, and since this is a Jeff Hardy original song, the WWE could use it without a problem.

That could also bring Jeff Hardy back to the ring. He won’t be cleared to wrestle until closer to WrestleMania but having Jeff by Matt’s side, learning how to no longer work as a “spot monkey” could be a nice addition to the angle as well.

Sportskeeda also reported that Bray Wyatt recently showed off a new title belt, which he called “the title of The Immortals,” and one might wonder if this will be similar to the old Million Dollar Title. Then Wyatt and Woken Matt could battle for Bray’s belt.

Respect, @topropebelts Enter The title of The Immortals @MATTHARDYBRAND…… Follow the Buzzards pic.twitter.com/Dtc2RQjKwu — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 24, 2017

Woken Matt Hardy bringing his “queen” – wife Reby Hardy – likely won’t happen at all since Wrestling View reported that Reby made her debut in the new Aro Lucha promotion, which is run by former Impact Wrestling bookers.

Despite this, fans might enjoy seeing supporting characters show up in the storyline such as Senior Benjamin (Matt Hardy’s father-in-law) and the drone Vanguard. Whether or not the WWE will go all in on the Woken Matt gimmick as Impact Wrestling did will determine whether or not it succeeds on a significant level on Monday Night Raw.