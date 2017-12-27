Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Family Christmas

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a sweet peek inside her family Christmas this year. The star, who’s taken a little time away from the spotlight since co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards back in November, gave her followers a look inside how she spent the holidays this week.

Though she’s stayed a little more under the radar on her social media pages ever since confirming last month that she suffered a nasty fall outside her home that temporarily sent her to the hospital, Underwood shared a sweet photo on the Twitter page she set up for her two dogs this week, which showed her pets Ace and Penny snuggling up by the fire next to a Christmas tree.

The adorable picture showed Carrie’s two dogs laying by her lit fireplace, and also gave followers a glimpse at the country star’s Christmas decorations inside the home she shares with her husband Mike Fisher and their two-year-old son Isaiah, including her tree and two wooden reindeer ornaments.

Underwood captioned the photo of her beloved dogs by wishing her fans a happy Christmas and New Year, writing on the social media site, “Wishing you a warm and happy holiday season!”

Fans clearly appreciated the “Blown Away” singer sharing an insight into how she and her family had been spending the holidays together, as she’s stayed a little quieter on her personal social media pages over the past few weeks.

Wishing you a warm and happy holiday season! pic.twitter.com/9ZSGTu9fnG — Ace and Penny (@AceAndPenny) December 26, 2017

“Aww what a sweet picture! Merry Christmas @AceAndPenny @carrieunderwood @mikefisher1212 #Isaiah!” tweeted one fan in response, while another wrote after seeing Carrie’s fur babies getting warm by the fire, “That looks super cozy!! Happy holidays.”

Others then replied to the photo posted on Ace and Penny’s account by sharing photos of their own dogs posing by the Christmas tree over the festive period.

Underwood hasn’t posted to her personal Twitter account herself since December 16, when she uploaded a photo of herself getting cozy by the fire in a new collection from her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure collection, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

Rick Diamond / Getty Imgaes

Carrie has stayed pretty quiet across her pages ever since sharing a glimpse at her latest collection as she likely been enjoying a little family time, though her husband shared a message on Christmas day where he encouraged his followers to remember the true meaning of the holiday.

“The greatest gift of all was born today!” Fisher, who retired as the captain of the Nashville Predators earlier this year, wrote on December 25. “Hope everyone has a great Christmas and we all take time to reflect on this great day and the true meaning! #merryChristmas! #SaviourIsBorn.”

But while Carrie herself didn’t share a Christmas message with her fans this week, she did post sweet photos of her and Mike’s son decorating holiday cookies earlier this month where she revealed that she’d started a new festive tradition with the toddler.

Sharing photos of the two-year-old icing Christmas tree shaped biscuits, Underwood joked with her more than 6.6 million Instagram followers that she wasn’t shocked to learn the youngster has a sweet tooth.

“Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!” Carrie joked in the caption, before adding that a little holiday baking “will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household” in the coming years.