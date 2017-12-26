Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Take Another Big Step Towards Marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated Christmas Eve in style. The country crooner joined Stefani and her three boys for an early morning Christmas service in Los Angeles. TMZ spotted Stefani’s boys wearing impressive suits while Shelton rocked his typical country style for the outing. Is this another sign that Shelton and Stefani are ready to take their relationship to the next level?

Stefani Takes Shelton To Church

Apart from the church service, Hollywood Life reports that Stefani and Shelton spent the holidays together at her house in Los Angeles. On Sunday night, Stefani shared a sweet pic of their Christmas festivities, which included a sweet kiss under the mistletoe. The two have been dating for over two years, but it’s clear that they still love showing a little PDA from time to time. When it comes to an engagement, however, still no word on when Shelton will pop the big question. With their romance hotter than ever, an engagement could be right around the corner. Could they get married in 2018?

Is A Pregnancy On The Way?

An engagement isn’t the only thing in the works. An inside source also revealed that Shelton and Stefani are still trying to get pregnant. To be fair, pregnancy rumors have been swirling all year long. Even still, the source claims that Shelton wants to be a father really bad and the couple believes it’s only a matter of time before they make it happen. With Stefani and Shelton getting up in age, a pregnancy better happen sooner rather than later. The two have not commented on the pregnancy reports or whether they are getting married.

“They believe it will happen,” the source revealed about Stefani’s pregnancy plans.

Stefani Has A Happy Christmas

According to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani had a lot of fun this Christmas. In addition to spending time with Shelton, the No Doubt alum had a blast with her three boys on Christmas morning. Stefani shared a bunch of photos and videos of the celebrations on social media, including her two boys, Kingston and Zuma, wearing lion pajamas while opening presents Monday morning. Shelton, of course, was on hand to film the festivities and it looks like the entire family had a great time spending the holidays together.

2017 Has Been A Great Year For The Couple

Christmas isn’t the only thing Stefani and Shelton have to celebrate as 2017 winds down. Stefani is coming off her successful Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which features another great duet with the country crooner. As far as Shelton is concerned, he is coming off another victory on The Voice. Shelton’s team member, Chloe Kohanski, took home the top spot on the hit singing competition earlier this month. Better yet, Stefani was on hand to cheer Shelton on during the season finale and congratulated him after the win backstage. These two haven’t announced an engagement, but they clearly haven’t lost any love over the past two years.

Shelton and Stefani started dating in late 2015, months after going through respective divorces with Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. Blake Shelton does not have any children from previous relationships.