Meghan Markle Debuts Curtsy To The Queen With Kate Middleton

A new photo shows Meghan Markle debuting her curtsy to Queen Elizabeth after Christmas Day church services. Prince Harry’s fiancée has clearly mastered the curtsy as she and soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, curtsied to the queen after attending services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Monday.

The photo seen just below in a tweet posted by People magazine shows Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton curtsying to the queen as Prince William and Prince Harry bow their heads in respect to their grandmother, a time-honored tradition within the royal family.

Kate smiled at the Queen as she curtsied while Meghan looked slightly downwards with a demure smile on her face. Both ladies had their left foot behind their right one.

People magazine explains that Kate Middleton is the perfect one to show Meghan Markle the ropes before she’s an official member of the royal family. Markle will have a lot of practice with curtsies since she’ll also have to perform the gesture for Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles; she’ll also have to curtsy to Prince William and Kate due to William being second in line for the throne.

Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, explains that a curtsy should be “subtle,” but the deeper and longer one pauses to the senior royals, the more respect and formality it displays. Meier instructs curtsying by placing one leg behind the other (it doesn’t matter which one as long as it’s comfortable) and bowing the head slightly while bending both knees.

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry along with the rest of the royals at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, a break in royal tradition since only married couples have been invited in the past. Entertainment Weekly mentions that Kate Middleton wasn’t invited to Sandringham in 2010 when she was engaged to Prince William, so a lot is changing with the Windsors in light of Markle’s presence in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on November 27. The world has been besotted with the couple since it was rumored the prince and the Suits actress were serious. The two are set to marry on May 18, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The royal wedding will be televised and plans for their nuptials are well underway.