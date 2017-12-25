Tori Spelling And Jennie Garth Pal Around In LA, But Both Look Unhappy Amid Their Personal Battles

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth met up in Los Angeles for lunch on Thursday, and both looked unhappy. The two were friends in Beverly Hills 90210 and haven’t been seen together in a long time off-screen. The pair is going through their own personal woes – financial and marital.

Spelling and Garth may have enjoyed getting together, but not one smile is seen on either one of them in photos Daily Mail and Radar Online posted on their websites.

As Radar Online notes, Tori Spelling is still having financial trouble, and it might have something to do with the state of her happiness. She was seen wearing a sweater and distressed jeans with fishnet stocking peeking through the holes in them. Jennie Garth is taking “time apart” from her husband of two years, Dave Abrams, to work on their marriage. Jennie was seen without her wedding ring on and was wearing grey and white striped leggings with a black sweater worn over a white shirt.

On 90210, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth were fashionistas who always dazzled on the series that aired from 1990 to 2000. Seventeen years after the show ended, a lot has changed for the former stars. Tori has gone on to be a reality TV star known mostly for her turbulent marriage to Dean McDermott and having constant problems with money. She’s in the news on a regular basis for unpaid bills. Spelling and McDermott have five children together – Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 4, and 9-month-old baby boy, Beau.

Jennie endured a painful divorce from second husband, Peter Facinelli, in June 2013 after being married 12 years. She has two daughters with Facinelli – Luca, 20, Lola, 14 and Fiona, 11. Garth was also married to musician Daniel B. Clark for two years from 1994 to 1996. Needless to say, her luck with love hasn’t been the best in recent years. According to a rep who announced her time apart from Abrams, Jennie is taking this time to focus on her daughters and herself. The good news is she’s not officially separated from her husband, but it’s never a good sign to see a couple have to take time apart.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth appeared unhappy in the photos, but maybe getting together brought them some much-needed comfort.