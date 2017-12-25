Teen Kills Girlfriend’s Parents After They Report His Neo-Nazi Social Media Posts

The mother of a 16-year-old Virginia girl discovered that her daughter’s boyfriend has neo-Nazi tendencies and forced her to break up with him. After the tearful conversation on Thursday, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker was relieved that the girl had ended the relationship which started in June. Little did Kuhn-Fricker know that she would pay with her life and husband Scott’s life for trying to protect their daughter.

Early Friday morning, they awoke to find the 17-year-old boy in their daughter’s bedroom. After a brief verbal altercation where the parents ordered him out of their home for good, the teen fatally shot Buckley and Scott. He then turned the gun on himself. The boy managed to survive after attempting to shoot himself in the head and is reportedly in critical condition at an area hospital.

SF Gate reported that Kuhn-Fricker had told friends about disturbing messages that she found on her daughter’s phone as well as the hateful posts on the boy’s social media pages. His accounts featured posts in favor of “White revolution” and Hitler while making hateful statements about homosexuality and Jewish people. Upon discovery of these postings, Kuhn-Fricker quickly contacted the principal of the private school that the teens attended and alerted the staff of the boy’s online activity. She was intolerant of racism and other forms of hate, friends said.

Fairfax County Police are investigating the motives behind a double-murder. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Kuhn-Fricker was worried that the boy was trying to turn her daughter into a hater. She even went so far as to communicate with the boy’s mother about the situation. His family has refused to make any statements to the press, but police have now charged him with two counts of murder.

Kuhn-Fricker’s mother, Janet Kuhn, recalled how much her daughter and son-in-law disapproved of the teens’ relationship. She told ABC News that they watched her like a hawk and didn’t like the fact that she would spend “hours on the phone” listening to him talk. Kuhn-Fricker said in an email that the boy was “a monster” and she had no qualms about reporting him. She believed that he should be held accountable for his choice to hate. There’s still no word on what additional charges the teen faces.