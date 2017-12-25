Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star Reportedly Unhappy With Travis Scott’s Broken Promises

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan but she is quickly taking Kim Kardashian’s spot as the most famous member of the family. With her popularity, people have been more and more interested in her life, including her alleged pregnancy. But while her sisters were overjoyed with all their baby journey, it appears that the Life of Kylie star is having troubles with hers.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 20-year-old TV personality is not too happy with the reported father of her baby, Travis Scott. The insider shared that Kylie Jenner feels “abandoned.” In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be leaning on her best friend Jordyn Woods during this tough time.

Even though Kylie Jenner understands that Travis Scott has to work, it is still hard for the reality star to deal with the fact that they are away from each other. The source revealed that the rapper “hasn’t been there for any of the important steps, like the first scan, or the first kick, but he’s promised that he will there for the birth.”

With Travis Scott allegedly promised to be there for Kylie Jenner during her pregnancy, it appears that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul is concerned that his promise to be present for the birth of their first child together will just go down the drain as well.

As if that’s not enough, a previous report revealed that Kylie Jenner is still having some trust issues with Travis Scott. Since the 25-year-old rapper is out doing all the usual things that he does, a source said that the young entrepreneur is “trying so hard to stay strong but it’s not easy, she’s got a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to Travis.”

Although Kylie Jenner, her family, and Travis Scott have yet to address all the baby rumors, multiple reports claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is going to welcome her baby girl in February. If the recent claims should be believed, then Kylie might finally show off her baby bump in their family’s extravagant Christmas card.