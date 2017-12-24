‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nadia Bjorlin Returns As Chloe Lane, Questions Brady About His Feelings For Eve

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). The character has not been around lately, which led to questions from fans. However, the latest DOOL spoilers reveal that she will be seen very soon. It is reported that she will question Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) about his true feelings for Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). Her romance radar has been correct in the past. Fans should prepare for a “Brave” relationship.

Viewers have been very vocal about their feelings regarding Brady and Eve. Most do not want to see the two characters together. However, it appears that a romance is the direction writers are headed. This seemed to be confirmed by actor Eric Martsolf, who promoted the nickname of “Brave” on Instagram. He accompanied the post with an image of the two riding off in a car together. Based on the license plate, it appears it might be a future “DOOLmoji.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Brady and Eve have the same idea when it comes to manipulating the other. They are both using lust in order to achieve their goals. However, could their mind games be disguising some real romantic feelings?

In the past, Chloe Lane has been on target when it comes to her love radar. She has correctly predicted Brady’s hidden feelings for many women. Most recently, it was Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). On January 3, expect her to question Brady about where his heart lies for a different woman. That individual is none other than his adversary, Eve Kiriakis.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Brady and Eve will get closer. This is another clue that things might turn romantic for the two. Even though they are enemies playing a game, it seems that fans should prepare for some real feelings in the future.

However, with both determined to be on top and gain control over Basic Black, their relationship could be doomed. They might have chemistry, but the characters may want to win even more. Fans will just have to keep watching the soap opera to find out what happens next.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.