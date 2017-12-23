Jordan Feldstein, Jonah Hill’s Brother And Maroon 5’s Manager, Dead At 40

As founder of the Los Angeles-based company Career Artist Management, Jordan Feldstein was an important figure in the music industry. After getting his start working with ICM and Bill Leopold Management, Feldstein started up CAM. The mainstay client of Career Artist Management — also known as “CAM” — was Maroon 5, whose members Feldstein knew from childhood from when they were known as the band Kara’s Flowers. Feldstein’s CAM has also handled the careers of Miguel, Elle King, Robin Thicke, Sara Bareilles, Iggy Azalea, Big Boi, and A$AP Rocky.

Last night, on December 22, Feldstein made an evening call to 911, complaining of shortness of breath. According to publicist Carleen Donovan of Donovan Public Relations, upon the arrival of paramedics, it was determined that Feldstein had gone into full cardiac arrest. The 40-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after this. However, it appears that law enforcement is currently investigating this as part of a possible accident.

Jordan Feldstein, who was instrumental in securing Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine a role as a judge on NBC’s hit The Voice, was not the only prominent person from the Feldstein family that worked within the entertainment industry. His brother Jonah Hill and sister Beanie Feldstein are both actors. Feldstein’s father Richard Feldstein worked within entertainment for decades as a tour accountant and is one of the most trusted financial managers within Hollywood; clients have reportedly included Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, and Lenny Kravitz. Mother Sarah Chalkin Feldstein has worked as a costumer on many television and film productions.

Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5 manager and Jonah Hill’s brother, dies at 40 https://t.co/Ed0nGMX44Z pic.twitter.com/bWKfZIxPQ8 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 23, 2017

In addition to his aforementioned successes, with Feldstein at the helm, CAM has also been part of alliances with London-based Tap Management, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and Live Nation Entertainment. Feldstein was also a partner with Levine in 222 Entertainment Productions. 222 Entertainment had previously sold two projects to NBC, Songland — a songwriting competition reality show put together in conjunction with Dave Stewart Entertainment — and a single-camera comedy inspired by the relationship between Levine and writer-producer Gene Hong.

The sudden passing of Feldstein has taken the entertainment industry by storm. Immediate condolences have since followed from the likes of Producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, Live Nation executive Michael Rapino, musician Michael Bearden, and gossip columnist Perez Hilton. Feldstein is survived by two children.