‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mal Young Reveals Philly, Niktor, Lane, Abby And Victoria’s Fate In 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers tease 2018 will be eye-opening. Head Writer Mal Young hint exciting scenes for Genoa City residents.

Newman Power Couple is Back

Niktor will become a couple again, and their alliance in 2018 will transcend the kind of relationship they used to have. Young and the Restless spoilers tease this couple will become Genoa City’s power couple once again. The Newman family will continue to be at odds, and Victor has not exactly been exonerated for his sins. Needless to say, he always finds ways to force his family to bow to his wishes. Next year, a family member will step out of line, and the family dynamics will experience a shift.

Speaking of the Newmans, the heat will continue to burn between Abby and Victoria especially now that Vicky is back in Newman Enterprises. The sisters will try to have a showdown to win Victor’s favor. Victor will hire someone new to join the family business. This new person will bring issues for Victoria and the new hire will be a bigger concern than Abby.

Abby will also have other things on her mind. Young and the Restless spoilers tease she will see just how fierce Sharon can be. The secret involving Scott and Abby will come out, and Sharon will show she can take care of her life and do it on her own terms.

Workplace Dilemma

Phyllis and Billy went through a rough patch this year. Victoria was quite a competition for Phyllis, then there’s the issue between Jabot and Brash and Sassy. Young and the Restless spoilers tease the couple doesn’t want to commit the same mistakes they did in the past. However, the issue between Jack and Ashley might tear them apart.

Spoilers tease Billy and Victoria might have decided to end their ties. However, there will be major changes now that J.T. is in town. It seems like history will bring back painful memories. Speaking of the Abbotts, there will be a lot of issues for Jabot down the road. Young and the Restless spoilers hint Traci will play the role of peacemaker and encourage her brothers and sisters to focus on Dina. However, some things just can’t be ignored.

Road to Forgiveness

Cane learned his lesson the hard way this year in the Young and the Restless, and spoilers tease there is still hope for Lane. Cane will continue to pursue Lily, but there are a lot of factors to consider. Lily needs to think things through and factor baby Sam into the equation. A new baby in the family changes things, more so when the child was born out of an affair. Baby Sam will be in the spotlight during the New Year. Hilary will spend time with the child, and try to avoid her usual habits. However, there will be exciting scenes for Devon and Hilary, and Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Opera Digest tease Hilary will have a new proposition for Devon.