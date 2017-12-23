Manny Pacquiao Vs. Conor McGregor Boxing Match Rumors Commented On By Pacman’s Trainer

Rumors of a Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor boxing match have been swirling after the UFC star fought 10 rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, one of the people closest to Pacquiao’s corner has come out and shut down all the nonsense, claiming his client won’t be stepping into the ring with the “Notorious” McGregor. Here’s what trainer Freddie Roach had to say about the possibilities of Pacman taking on Conor in a boxing match as well as his thoughts about who Pac should fight next and Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s rumored MMA career.

In a report via TMZ Sports on Friday, they caught up with Manny Pacquiao’s longtime trainer Freddie Roach in Los Angeles. While outside of Craig’s, Roach gave his comments with regard to whether or not Pacquiao was trying to get a boxing match with McGregor. Roach seemed to insist it wasn’t happening, saying, “Not that I know of. I talked to Arum and Arum says it’s not true.” Arum refers to Bob Arum, who is Manny Pacquiao’s promoter. When Roach was asked about who he wants to see as Pacquiao’s next opponent, he said, “I’d like to see a rematch with [Jeff] Horn and then call it a day.”

Longtime trainer Freddie Roach says he doesn’t think a Manny Pacquiao boxing match with Conor McGregor is going to happen. Jae C. Hong / AP Images

Pacquiao took a loss to Horn in his last fight back in early July in Brisbane, Australia. That bout lasted the full 12 rounds with Horn winning by unanimous decision. He also claimed Pacquiao’s WBO Welterweight title. It was Pacman’s second loss in his last four fights. The other was Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a fight which seemed to take forever to get booked. Mayweather also won by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, Nevada, and claimed the WBO Welterweight title at the time.

Roach was also asked about Mayweather possibly getting into the world of mixed martial arts and said, “he’s gonna get his a** kicked… he’s a f**kin’ old man.” He mentioned it would probably take him five years of serious training to actually do well in the sport due to its difference from boxing. He also was asked if Pacquiao would beat McGregor worse then Floyd did and gave a simple “Yes” with a smirk and said Conor would make it about two rounds. Maybe all the talk will be enough to draw “The Notorious” back into the boxing ring for another payday.