‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady And Eve Get Closer, Playing Mind Games Could Turn Into An Epic Love Story

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) will get closer. On Friday’s episode, fans were not sure what to make of the interaction. Is Brady playing with Eve or is Eve playing with Brady? Are they playing each other, only to hide their true romantic feelings for one another? This might be the beginning of an epic love story for the embattled characters.

During the first week of January, 2018, expect to see Brady and Eve getting closer. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the two will share a holiday kiss. It comes as a surprise to some viewers, but others expected it. How many couples have been formed with characters that supposedly hate each other? There are a lot of them, as Eric Martsolf pointed out.

However, the actor teased that there would be some differences in Brady and Eve’s relationship. Martsolf explained that fans should prepare for some “unorthodox aspects.” However, the soap star would not elaborate on what he meant by that statement.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady and Eve might end up with a love/hate relationship. Even though they are at war with one another, they do have chemistry.

It was revealed during today’s episode that Brady and Victor Kiriakis’ (John Aniston) fight was to set up Eve. However, she also seemed to be playing her own game, SoapCentral suggested. She used a combination of lust and her needing his help to defeat Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). It appears that Brady and Eve are using the same strategy to play mind games with each other.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that Brady and Eve might end up in a passionate love affair. It would not be the first time that enemies became lovers. It certainly won’t be the last, either.

However, the two characters will have to be careful about how they proceed. If they get involved in a romantic relationship, Victor will definitely have something to say about it. Brady is already in enough trouble with the Kiriakis patriarch. Fans will have to wait and see what happens with the characters.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.