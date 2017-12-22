Adrienne Maloof Showcases Stunning Christmas Decorations Ahead Of ‘RHOBH’ Return [Photos]

Adrienne Maloof and her family take Christmas extremely seriously. In fact, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is giving the always festive Kris Jenner a run for her money with her over-the-top holiday decorations.

According to a new series of photos, Adrienne Maloof, who returns to the Bravo TV reality series later this season, may have just won Christmas with her stories-tall Christmas tree. Maloof’s tree has been decorated to the nines to look just like the tree seen in How The Grinch Stole Christmas, with large ribbons, huge Christmas balls, and a ton of lights.

“Adding the finishing touches early this morning,” Adrienne Maloof wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo that showcased her massive tree.

In the photo, Adrienne Maloof was seen putting up one last decoration on her tree that appeared to be about four times as tall as she was. What she didn’t explain was just how the rest of the tree had been decorated.

On December 21, The Daily Dish shared images and photos shared by Adrienne Maloof and revealed the reality star had taken her love of the holidays to the next level. The outlet also revealed that Maloof added a Cat in the Hat ornament to her tree.

Adrienne Maloof also shared a video clip of another area of her home, which included two smaller trees.

Adrienne Maloof rejoined her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars over the summer during a cast trip to Las Vegas. Then, in the months that followed, rumors of her returning in a full-time role began to swirl. Unfortunately for her fans, those rumors weren’t true. In fact, she won’t even appear in a part-time role, like her friend Camille Grammer. Instead, she will only be making a guest-starring appearance.

To see more of Adrienne Maloof and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.