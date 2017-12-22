Meghan Markle Faces ‘Racist Brooch’ And Problems With ‘Elite White Brits’ In Reports Erupting On Social Media

Meghan Markle mentioned not too long ago that she was surprised by the comments regarding her race when her relationship with Prince Harry first came to the public light. She was referring to what she was hearing in public venues online, she didn’t include the royal family in with that thought.

From most reports, the royal family has been especially nice to Prince Harry’s betrothed, and that goes double for the Queen. However, that was before she was introduced to Princess Michael of Kent, who is the 72-year-old cousin of the Queen. That introduction came this week, and social media is furious over how that went.

Another incident involving a major publication in the U.K. has social media fuming today after they opted to use the word “niggling” in their cover story describing their thoughts on Meghan and Prince Harry’s engagement picture. The headlines, which are seen below in a tweet, take up half of the front cover.

“Yes, they’re joyfully in love. So why do I have a niggling worry about this engagement picture?”

The Grio suggests, “apparently the folks over at the Daily Mail couldn’t resist.” The word “niggling” is an actual word found in the dictionary, and it is used correctly as far as what it is meant to describe in the headline. It means “bothersome or persistent especially in a petty or tiresome way,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary online.

The Grio points out that it is not the first time the U.K.’s top-selling newspaper has used this word.

“Obviously, Daily Mail is very much aware of what headlines will get clicks and sell papers,” writes the Grio.

They then ask the question, “Is Meghan Markle’s racial background a part of that?”

Twitter users jumped on the Daily Mail’s choice of words.

“There’s really no possible excuse for this.” “Interesting choice of adjective from the Daily Mail when describing a photo of Meghan Markle with Prince Harry. Or maybe I’m just imagining the racism?”

Some Twitter users coupled the Daily Mail’s “niggling” with Princess Michael’s brooch incident giving an example of what Meghan Markle is up against from the Brits.

“‘Niggling’ this plus Princess Michael wearing the slave brooch they are exchanging subtle for in your face when it comes to Meghan Markle.”

Twitter users were very aware that this is a real word, but that still didn’t calm the criticism, as seen below.

“Yeah sure we know it is a word, sure we know it is Scandinavian…BUT really? I guess they all find a way.” “Am I overreacting, or is the use of the word ‘niggling’ next to Meghan Markle a bit of a dog whistle?”

One of the bigger stories coming out of the world of royals today is regarding the racist brooch that Meghan Markle got a gander of when meeting Princess Michael for the first time. According to Fox News, Princess Michael of Kent, who is the Queen’s first cousin, showed up at the Queen’s Christmas lunch on Wednesday wearing what is considered “racist broach” that is fashioned in a blackamoor style.

Meghan Markle, who is biracial, attended this first major event where she was to meet and great the extended royal family. It seems Princess Michael has earned the nickname of “Princess Pushy,” and this 72-year-old is said to have “snooty ways,” reports Fox News. As soon as word of the elderly princess’s brooch went viral, Princess Michael issued an apology.

According to the Root, the princess apologized for wearing that brooch and added that she has worn it numerous times before without it causing any controversy. The Root sarcastically describes just how serious this apology seemed to them.

“Want an example of white privilege? White privilege is wearing an expensive piece of racist jewelry to a dinner attended by your black soon-to-be relative, and when called out on it, ‘apologizing’ by saying you have worn it many times before and no one has ever said anything.”

Basically, this is how social media saw this apology as well. People were not happy that a member of the royal family sees little wrong with this because no one has ever called her out about it before.

Princess Micheal of Kent apologized through a spokesperson who conveyed that she was “very sorry and distressed” for wearing this brooch that never conjured up controversy during the many occasions where she’s worn it before. The many social media posts and comments online addressing the brooch were made by people passing along their anger that she would wear this in the first place. Twitter users had their say about the brooch, which is seen in a few tweets below.

“As if wearing that brooch wasn’t planned.” “And So It Begins: Meghan Markle Met with Racist Greeting at the Queens Christmas Lunch.” “Jesus. The brass neck of her to put that on before that meeting.” “Meghan is completely out of her mind for choosing to enter this family.” “I hope the Queen is going to ban this racist, horrible woman from any further gatherings.”

The tweets, posts, and comments are plentiful today regarding both the “racist brooch” worn by the Princess of Kent and the Daily Mail’s choice of words.

Meghan Markle said in an interview a while ago that she was taken back by the racial issues brought up in the media early on, even before the two became engaged.

“It’s disheartening,” Markle told BBC News during their first sit-down interview.

When Meghan was asked about racist responses to the couple’s relationship, she said, “You know it’s a shame that that is the climate in this world to focus that much on that or that that would be discriminatory in that sense, but I think…at the end of the day I’m really just proud of who I am and where I come from, and we have never put any focus on that. We’ve just focused on who we are as a couple.”