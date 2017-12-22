Donald Trump’s Approval Rating In First Year Lowest Among Modern Presidents

Sitting at 35 percent, President Donald Trump now has the worst approval rating among modern presidents of the United States at the end of his first year in office. Ronald Reagan’s 49 percent in December 1981 was the previous record low, while Barack Obama got 50 percent in December 2009.

Based on Gallup’s phone interview with 1,500 national adults, a majority of Americans disapprove of Mr. Trump’s performance as of December 20, 2017. A CNN poll also showed a 35 percent approval rating, which is a significant fall from his rating of 45 percent back in March. Meanwhile, his own party gave him an approval rating of 85 percent, while independents gave him 33 percent and the Democrats gave just 4 percent.

George W. Bush received the highest approval rating in his first year at 86 percent in December 2001. John F. Kennedy achieved 77 percent in December 1961, while George H.W. Bush received 71 percent in December 1989.

Donald Trump’s presidency has been swamped with controversies, and his ratings quickly dropped shortly after he took office. In just eight days, he achieved a record disapproval rating — 51 percent — from the majority of the Americans. The issues he faced over the past year include firing the head of the FBI, criticizing the media, and the possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 Presidential election. In the CNN poll, about 56 percent of the respondents believe that what he has said in public regarding the Russia investigation is not true, while 35 percent felt his statements are true, according to Newsweek.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph noted that despite the low numbers, Trump’s approval ratings have been stable since July. He also saw an uptick in the numbers after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and Hurricane Irma. His popularity has even improved in certain segments of the population, with those who are registered to vote giving him not less than 40 percent approval rating since January.

As the year-end reviews come in, President Trump called out the “fake mainstream media,” saying that they will never talk about the accomplishments of his administration, including legislative approvals, building up the military, and tax reforms.

“With all my Administration has done on Legislative Approvals (broke Harry Truman’s Record), Regulation Cutting, Judicial Appointments, Building Military, VA, TAX CUTS & REFORM, Record Economy/Stock Market and so much more, I am sure great credit will be given by mainstream news?” President Trump wrote on Twitter.