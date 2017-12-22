‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati And Sal Stowers Discuss Lani’s Pregnancy Dilemma

Days of Our Lives spoilers teased that Lani Price would end up pregnant. Even though it was speculated that there would be a “who’s the daddy” storyline, Lani knows the identity of the father. So, will she tell JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) the truth or keep her affair with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) a secret? Actress Sal Stowers and head writer Ron Carlivati discussed the situation.

The head writer confirmed that there will not be a love triangle. JJ and Lani will get back together, and so will Eli and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). However, she does realize that she is pregnant with Eli’s child due to the timing. She was broken up with JJ long before Christmas, so the baby can’t belong to him.

“After we re-cement these two couples, Lani realizes she’s pregnant and given the timing, and the fact that she was broken up with JJ for so many weeks before Christmas, she knows it can only be Eli’s baby. So Lani is in a very difficult position. Is she going to come forward and tell the truth? Is she going to tell Eli and JJ? It’s a huge dilemma for Lani after we go into 2018.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal what actress Sal Stowers had to say about the upcoming storyline. She explained to Soap Opera Digest that Lani instantly regrets her decision to sleep with Eli. After seeing JJ and Gabi in bed together, Lani came to the wrong conclusion. She was looking for comfort and found it with Eli Grant.

“She was in such a distraught place after seeing JJ and Gabi. Eli basically was her savior, and he opened up to her and she was so vulnerable in that moment that she just went for it. She wanted to feel loved and she wanted someone to comfort her and Eli was there.”

However, Eli later finds out the truth about what happened with JJ’s suicide attempt. He shares the truth with Lani. The two agree to keep their affair a secret. However, that is before Lani finds out she is pregnant.

“She definitely feels like she jumped to the most awful conclusion ever and didn’t trust JJ after everything they’ve been through. She wishes she could turn back time and do it all over again. But she knows she made a mistake and she has to live with that.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm JJ and Lani reconcile after Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) wakes up from his coma. Lani believes that the affair will be kept a secret forever. Eli won’t tell Gabi about it, and Lani has no plans to tell JJ. However, there is a complication when Lani finds out she is expecting a child and knows Eli is the father.

Lani knows what it feels like not to have a father in her life. When she was an adult, she went searching for her biological father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Eli had a similar experience, except he thought another man was his dad. Both situations caused a lot of pain for several characters. Even though Lani doesn’t want to hurt JJ, she is going to have to reveal the truth eventually.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.