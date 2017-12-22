‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Secrets Catch Up To Her, Will Christian’s Paternity Be Revealed?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) life will be turned upside down moving into 2018. Victor (Eric Braeden) threatened to expose Christian’s real paternity, which put Chelsea in panic mode. In the next few weeks, Chelsea will find herself scrambling to fix old mistakes and cover up all her secrets. Only this time, Chelsea won’t be able to dodge the consequences of her shady history.

According to Soap Central, there are a few ways Young and the Restless writers could play out this storyline. They could bring Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) back to Genoa City. Jordan could alert Chelsea to more trouble or even be the cause of some drama for her. If Chelsea hears from Jordan in the next few weeks, it won’t be good news for her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) could find out about Christian’s paternity. He would learn that Chelsea hid the truth from him for more than a year. He would have to decide if the deception was enough to end his relationship.

What Nick doesn’t know is he is raising Adam’s son. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick believes that Christian is his son. Chelsea made a deal with Victor and agreed that Nick should never know that the infant isn’t his child.

In Chelsea’s mind, Sage (Kelly Sullivan) and Adam had died, so what was the harm in Nick believing that he was Christian’s dad? However, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that her stance on Christian’s paternity could change if Adam shows up in Genoa City alive.

Nick and Chelsea get into the Christmas spirit today on #YR pic.twitter.com/fpvvWqMwho — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 21, 2017

If Adam returns to Young and the Restless in 2018, Chelsea’s life could spin out of control. Not only is Nick raising Adam’s son, but he’s playing house with his wife. It could get complicated if Chelsea were put in the position of choosing between Nick and Adam.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will do whatever she can to keep the Christian secret under wraps. However, it could be beyond her control if Victor reveals the scoop or if Adam strolls back into Genoa City. Sooner or later, Chelsea’s secrets are bound to catch up to her.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.