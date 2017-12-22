Inside Meghan Markle’s ‘Racist’ Encounter With Princess Michael Of Kent During Pre-Christmas Lunch With Royals

Looks like someone from the Royal Family is not too keen on Prince Harry’s fiancee, Meghan Markle.

During the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at the Buckingham Palace, all eyes were set on newcomer Meghan Markle. And while the royal family continues to give a warm welcome to the 36-year-old American actress, one member of the family seems to feel a bit differently.

According to Radar Online, during the festive luncheon, Meghan Markle joined about 50 members of the royal family, including Princess Michael of Kent — wife of Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin.

Apparently, Prince Harry’s fiancee did quite a good job mingling with the extended members of the royal family — Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice to name a few — but nothing prepared her for her first meeting with Princess Michael.

The webloid claimed that Meghan Markle, who is bi-racial, got a taste of the princess’ “racist antics” during the holiday lunch. During their first official meeting, Princess Michael was spotted wearing an accessory that many find “racially offensive” and “inappropriate.”

In the photos obtained by the outlet, the 72-year-old royal donned an eye-catching brooch on her coat while arriving at the palace. Apparently, the accessory is a piece of blackamoor jewelry, which depict and fetishize “Africans in subservient roles.”

To make things more intriguing, Meghan Markle reportedly spoke with Princess Michael during the event, which raises speculations that she actually came face-to-face with the controversial brooch.

It remains unclear if the princess intentionally wore the accessory to make an offensive statement against the bi-racial fiancee of Prince Harry. However, many were quick to point out that wearing it at all, especially at such an important event for Meghan Markle, is just simply inappropriate.

“You’d think a member of the royal family would know better than to wear a jewelry like that in general,” the source noted, “but particularly at an event where Prince Harry’s bi-racial fiancee is meeting the extended family for the first time.”

This is not the first time that Princess Michael of Kent was involved in the same issue. Apparently, the royal, who is reportedly known for being “very manipulative,” had a history of racism.

Princess Michael of Kent has been accused of racism in the past. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In 2014, the princess allegedly told a group of black customers in a restaurant to “go back to the colonies” after complaining that they were being noisy. However, Princess Michael vehemently denied such claims, adding that she even once “pretended to be an African.”

“I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black.”

She added that all the racism rumors against her really hurt her feelings and even described it as “a knife through the heart.”

So far, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the matter. Princess Michael of Kent has yet to address it as well.