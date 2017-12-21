Christmas Eve Bank Hours 2017: Some Banks Open Sunday, Check This List For December 24 Bank Closing Times

Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, but that doesn’t mean everything will be closed, including a number of banks that will be open for business on December 24. All banks and credit unions will be closed for the federal holiday on Christmas Day, but last-minute shoppers who are out this weekend be able to stop by their bank to make a deposit, make a loan payment, or withdraw cash if their bank is on the list below.

TD Bank, located primarily in the Northeast, is open regular business hours on Sunday and on many federal holidays. Although Christmas Eve isn’t a holiday, because it falls on a Sunday, all locations will be open regular business hours, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In addition to TD Bank, Go Banking Rates reports that there are five other banks that will be open on Sunday if you prefer to do your banking in person instead of online or with your bank’s mobile app. Keep in mind that hours may vary by location, so you may want to call customer service to double check.

Go Banking Rates states that some branches of Eastern Bank and People’s United Bank that are located inside retail stores may be open special holiday hours on Sunday. Valley National Bank branches are open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on December 24, U.S. Bank branches may close early on Sunday, and all PNC Bank branches will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve.

Branch locations of major banks, including Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citizens, and U.S. Bank, are typically closed on Sundays, but there are some branches in supermarkets that have weekend hours.

Time reports that many grocery stores — including Kroger, Publix, Wegman’s, and Whole Foods — will be open until at least 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. If your bank has a branch inside one of these stores, call ahead to find out if they will be open until the store’s closing time on Sunday.

In addition to the banks listed above, many retail stores and restaurants will be open on Sunday, and that’s welcome news to anyone who has been putting off their Christmas shopping.

According to Time, many chain restaurants, including Texas Roadhouse, Ruby Tuesdays, Papa John’s, and Applebee’s will be open, with most locations closing between 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. And the same goes for retail stores like Walmart and Target, grocery stores, and malls across the U.S. — many stores will stay open until between 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.