Ivanka Trump Adds ‘P.S.’ Message On Twitter About The White House, Attracts Harsh Reactions

Ivanka Trump appeared on Thursday morning’s Fox & Friends to discuss the Republicans’ massive victory in passing the GOP tax bill. It was a major win for her father’s administration, and one for her since she advocated so strongly for it — especially the child care tax credit.

Ivanka tweeted about her excitement after the interview, posting photos from the segment in which she stood in front of the White House. She wrote how happy she was to celebrate the passage of the overhauling tax cuts bill, but it was the last part that opened the door for haters and critics. Those who aren’t happy about the GOP tax bill, President Donald Trump, or the Russian investigation were quick to tell her she shouldn’t “get used” to anything about the White House.

“Celebrating a historic win for American working families following the passage of sweeping #TaxCuts,” Ivanka Trump tweeted, adding, “P.S. I’ll never get used to this beautiful background.”

P.S. I’ll never get used to this beautiful background. pic.twitter.com/GApIK75Prp — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 21, 2017

A barrage of comments about her “P.S.” message was seen in many of the responses, most of which took the opportunity to mock her sentiment.

“PS: You shouldn’t; your dad won’t be there much longer,” the first response read.

“Yeah. Don’t get used to it. You’ll be moving out in about a year,” someone added.

“I hear the view from the women’s prison is quite spectacular too. Enjoy getting used to that one,” a woman responded.

“I’ll never get used to you being there. I never want to,” yet one more chimed in.

“PS I wouldn’t get used to it. #Mueller #Impeachment #Collusion #DadIsRussianAsset,” another wrote.

Others posted photos of a prison cell and told Ivanka Trump she should “get used to” the background or foreground images they posted.

Try this one pic.twitter.com/ejuulKY7mS — Peter Feld (@peterfeld) December 21, 2017

If you think that’s tough, you’re going to be in a world of hurt getting used to this background: pic.twitter.com/IeEqHQJbWd — ♨️Saucy Stacey♨️ (@DrCrane72) December 21, 2017

Someday you’ll have to get used to this foreground. pic.twitter.com/re4XKkK4aS — TS Planets (@tsplanets) December 21, 2017

Don’t get too comfortable. Here’s your future background. pic.twitter.com/kURy47PObY — News Nerd Keith???? (@2TwelveHundreds) December 21, 2017

The responses probably are expected at this point in Ivanka’s Washington career. Even President Trump has allegedly remarked to his daughter that she’s been getting hit hard both in the press and on social media. Almost everything she posts gets some sort of backlash.

She has her share of supporters, too, however. Some praised her efforts on Twitter over the success of passing GOP’s tax bill. Trump supporters are happy Ivanka is at the White House to help push his agenda and work on his behalf.

Her presence at the White House confuses more people than not, however. A few commented that they voted for Donald Trump, not Ivanka Trump. Many of the responses on Ivanka’s tweet also take a swing at the first daughter for not truly “understanding” working-class people.

With the onslaught of bad press and scandal surrounding Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible involvement with Russia in the 2016 election, many think Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, was a big part of the collusion. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and told the organization that a “very senior level” White House staff member of Donald Trump’s inner circle directed him to contact a Russian ambassador and work with him regarding a United Nations resolution on Israeli settlements. Kushner is the one many are speculating that Flynn is referring to.

Although neither Jared Kushner nor Ivanka Trump has been accused in the Mueller investigation of any wrongdoing, questions about ethics alone are enough to put them in the line of fire in the eyes of critics.