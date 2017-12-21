Tesla Model X Loses, Then Wins Intense Tug-Of-War Battle Against A Hummer H2, But Did The ICE SUV Cheat?

Just recently, a Model X P90DL owned by Bjorn Nyland, a Norwegian YouTuber, completely decimated a Toyota Land Cruiser in a classic tug-of-war match. The bout was so one-sided that the ICE SUV had to be jump-started after it battled the Model X. This time around, however, Nyland and his EV SUV opted to challenge an opponent that would give the Toyota Land Cruiser nightmares — the Hummer H2.

The 2003 Hummer H2 is arguably one of the most intimidating ICE SUVs ever produced. Based on the platform of the United States military’s Humvee, the Hummer series, from the almost-military-grade H1 to the more refined H2 and H3, are civilized, yet still daunting pieces of machinery.

While considerably tamer than its military-grade cousin, the Hummer H2 is still quite a powerhouse, equipped with a 6-liter Vortec V8 engine that produces 321 hp and 488 Nm of torque. The massive SUV also boasts an AWD drivetrain and weighs a very considerable 7,050 pounds. The Hummer H2 in Nyland’s most recent video was also equipped with Federal Couragia MT i 318/80/R17 studded tires, giving it a pretty good grip on the road.

In comparison to the Hummer H2, Nyland’s 2016 Tesla Model X P90DL is far lighter and smaller than its ICE SUV opponent. Despite this, however, the EV SUV boasts a powerful electric motor that produces 670 hp and 970 Nm of torque, giving it a good fighting chance against the H2.

The Model X, while significantly smaller in size than the Hummer H2, is no joke in terms of weight either, as the powerhouse EV also weighs a considerable 5,730 pounds. The YouTuber’s Model X P90DL is also equipped with an AWD drivetrain and, compared to the Hummer H2, much smaller Nokian Hakkapeliitta 8, 265/50/R19 studded tires.

The battle of the EV and ICE SUVs featured three rounds of classic tug-of-war action. As could be seen in the video, which could be viewed below, the first two rounds featured a beatdown of the more advanced and newer Model X P90DL. During the first two rounds, the Hummer H2 completely dominated the EV SUV, dragging the smaller vehicle as the Model X spun its tires.

On the third round of the EV vs. ICE SUV battle, however, the Tesla Model X P90DL came back swinging. This time around, the EV SUV was able to get a good grip on the road, dragging the heavyweight ICE powerhouse with it. Overall, the battle ended with two wins for the Hummer H2 and one win for the Model X P90DL.

As noted by many members of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit and the commenters on Nyland’s recent Model X tug-of-war video, however, the driver of the Hummer H2 seemed to be braking during the first two rounds of its battle against the EV SUV. Considering that a tug-of-war must start with both vehicles accelerating forward, braking first, then accelerating after, is almost tantamount to cheating.

Interestingly, in the third bout, the Hummer H2 looked like it accelerated without braking and waiting for the Model X to spin its tires. As could be seen in Nyland’s video, the Model X was able to easily get the win the third time around.

“Hummer had brakes applied while the Tesla started spinning on the first two. On the third, they both let off brakes at the same time, and (the) Tesla was able to pull,” wrote one member of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit.

“Hummer cheated with brakes activated for the first two tests,” wrote a commenter on YouTube.

“The Hummer has an advantage as the Tesla loses traction, spinning tires, and then the Hummer takes off. The third time, they both let off the brakes at the same time,” wrote another commenter on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit.

Considering the strong reaction from the Tesla community, it would not be surprising if Nyland and his Model X P90DL would continue battling other powerhouse cars in the near future.