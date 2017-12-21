Post Office Holiday Hours 2017: Is There Mail Delivery Christmas Eve Or Christmas Day? What About UPS, FedEx?

Is there mail delivery during Christmas weekend and what are the holiday hours for U.S. Post Office locations across the country? And what about UPS and FedEx? Will packages be delivered on Christmas Eve? Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s holiday delivery schedule.

This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, creating some confusion as to whether packages will be delivered that day or if the cutoff for deliveries is Saturday, December 23. According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Christmas (December 25) is a federal holiday, so USPS, FedEx, and UPS will be closed all day, and no mail will be processed or delivered until the following day, with a few exceptions.

Although all three delivery services will be closed on Christmas Day, there is still time to mail out a package or holiday cards before Santa arrives. Keep in mind, the deadline for shipping most packages via the USPS, UPS, and FedEx has passed if you want to get your gift to its recipient in time for Christmas — unless you want to pay big bucks to get it there overnight.

U.S. Post Office holiday hours: According to the US Postal Service, mail will be delivered on Saturday, December 23 and all branch offices will be open normal business hours. Most Post Office branches close at 12 noon on Saturdays, so keep that in mind. All locations will be closed on Sunday (Christmas Eve), but some Amazon packages scheduled for December 24 delivery may show up in your mailbox. It’s best to check your Amazon tracking information to confirm the exact delivery date.

Federal Express offices will be open on Friday, December 22 and trucks will be on the road delivering packages all day. As far as the holiday weekend goes, there are no deliveries December 23-24. However, the FedEx notes that there will be “modified service” for Express packages on Saturday, December 23.

UPS holiday hours are similar to FedEx. Customers will see the iconic brown delivery trucks on the road on Friday, December 22, but they won’t reappear again until Tuesday, December 26, giving delivery drivers a much-needed break after a busy holiday season.

The next federal holiday is New Year’s Day, and the first day of 2018 falls on a Monday, so expect changes to the UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service’s schedule.