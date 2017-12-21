SHINee Minho Led Kim Jongyun’s Funeral Procession – Key, SM Entertainment, Amber Share Parting Messages

It was a gloomy day for k-pop as family and friends sent off SHINee’s Kim Jonghyun. They gathered together to say goodbye to the singer who took his life on December 18. SHINee members canceled an engagement and performed their role as chief mourners, with Minho and Jonghyun’s sister leading the procession. SHINee members Key, Taemin, and Onew, and Super Junior members Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Leeteuk were pallbearers.

A few hours after the funeral, SHINee’s Key uploaded his letter to Jonghyun, in which he apologized for arriving late because he had a previous engagement. Key promised to take care of Jonghyun’s mother and sister as if they are his own family, and he apologized for not being with Jonghyun through the sad times. Koreaboo uploaded a translated version of Key’s letter where the artist poured out his thoughts and emotions involving the death of his brother.

Following the message Key uploaded to Instagram, SM Entertainment released an official statement thanking the artists and fans who joined Jonghyun’s funeral. They were also appreciative of everyone who made time in their busy schedule and braved the cold weather. SM also showed their appreciation to the members of the k-pop industry who postponed album release dates and canceled some of their activities to show respect for Jonghyun.

“Thanks to everyone’s love and condolence, Jonghyun’s last journey was not a lonely one.” “We believe that Jonghyun’s music, his passion, and everything else he has shown us as an artist will forever live in our hearts.” “We once again bow our heads in gratitude to all the warm consolation everyone has shown us.” https://twitter.com/SMTOWNGLOBAL/status/942924429754974208

Another personal letter addressed to Jonghyun came from f(x)’s Amber. The artist remained silent after news outlets confirmed Jonghyun’s death.

In her message, Amber relayed how she laughed at Jonghyun’s jokes and became brave because of Jonghyun’s courage. She recalled how Jonghyun embraced her and did his best to understand her poor Korean.

“Thank you… thank you for giving me the chance to become your little sister. I will become the ‘Amber’ you can be proud of. Our Jjong oppa, you did well. I love you.”

Red Velvet’s Yeri cried buckets during the procession. Footage from the funeral caught her running toward Jonghyun’s casket and SHINee and Super Junior members. Jonghyun and Yeri were best friends and based on the singer’s reaction, the singer’s death affected her a lot. The two artists were in several Instagram photos together, and Jonghyun played the role of an older brother towards Yeri.