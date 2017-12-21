Michael Schumacher Latest Health Update: Formula 1 Legend Remains Bedridden? Family And Pals Turned Emotional

The family of Michael Schumacher keeps mum about the current health condition of the Formula 1 legend. In fact, manager Sabine Kehm previously emphasized that they would remain silent and would never release any update about the German racer’s medical status. Recently, some pals and loved ones of the famous driver have turned emotional and encouraged Michael to keep fighting.

Earlier this month, FIA President Jean Todt revealed, at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony, that Michael Schumacher is still alive and he keeps fighting for his life. The former Ferrari team principal said that the Formula 1 legend is a very dear to him and described Michael as “special friend.” Jean added that the German racer owes his success from his “love of the sport.”

Even the children of Michael Schumacher have paid tribute to their father. Gina-Maria Schumacher gave a shout out to the Formula 1 legend after receiving her trophy at the Audi Generation Awards last week. The 20-year-old equestrian said she is thankful for her parents’ unconditional love for her, The Daily Star reported. Mick Schumacher also posted a heartfelt message about his dad on Instagram.

In his post, the 18-year-old racer expressed his gratefulness towards all the supporters of the “Keep Fighting” campaign that was derived from a famous statement of Michael Schumacher. Mick said his family wants to continue encouraging other people through this charity. The Formula 1 legend’s son, who has been contending in FIA Formula 3 European Championships, is also projected to follow the steps of his father.

Aside from Gina-Maria and Mick, Lewis Hamilton has also shared an emotional message for Michael Schumacher. Using his official Twitter account, the 32-year-old Brit driver said that he is praying for the Formula 1 legend and his immediate family. The England-born racer happily shared that he was able to duplicate Michael’s records after winning at this year’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Due to the sudden outpour of expressive tributes for the Formula 1 legend, some fans cannot help but speculate that Michael Schumacher’s condition could possibly be exacerbating. Adding fuel to the fire are the previous claims that the German racer, who was bedridden since his tragic skiing accident in 2013, might be flown to the United States to try a state-of-of-the-art medication. However, Daily Mail has made it clear that Michael is not traveling anywhere to receive a new type of treatment.

The publication also revealed that the Formula 1 legend would stay in his mansion near Lake Geneva in Switzerland. However, no other details about the German racer’s current health condition have been made public up to this writing. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!