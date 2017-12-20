‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kiki Steals Griffin – Karmic Payback For Ava Taking Morgan

General Hospital spoilers tease that Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) will soon find herself attracted to Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen), and this puts her at odds with her mom Ava Jerome (Maura West). While Griffin and Ava have electric chemistry, it’s clear that the former priest has his hands full with the former lady mobster. There are many problems facing the “Grava” romance, most notably Ava’s brother, and these will deteriorate the connection Griffin and Ava share and leave room for a new romance in his life.

Griffin And Kiki’s Connection Sparks

The latest GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Griffin finds himself in a tough situation when he’s faced with Julian Jerome (William deVry) being snarky with him at Ava’s gallery. This was fresh off the former priest giving Kiki good advice and comforting her. The General Hospital recap shows that Griffin advised Kiki to stay in school and then dried her tears after she found out Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) wasn’t coming back to Port Charles for Christmas.

Ava appreciated seeing Griffin comfort her daughter and dry her tears away, but Ava might not be so understanding soon. GH spoilers tease that Kiki and Griffin will find their way to romance, and this will leave Ava out in the cold. The age difference isn’t too big of a deal since it’s almost the same as Griffin’s age difference with Ava. But what’s a bigger deal is that Griffin and Ava are seeing one another, and he’s her mom’s boyfriend, but should Kiki really worry about that?

Griffin refuses to make nice with the man who killed his father on today's @GeneralHospital —> https://t.co/aykEVLQhwq #GH pic.twitter.com/CWMsZZS0zB — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) December 20, 2017

Being With Ava Is Too Much Of A Compromise

GH spoilers from Soap Central promise that being with Ava is asking too much of Griffin. Why should he have to put up with the man who had his father, Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan), killed? Julian isn’t trying to act like he’s sorry for having Griffin’s father murdered before he could get to know him. Julian wants to be in his sister’s life and doesn’t care if he makes Griffin uncomfortable doing so. On the Wednesday, December 20 episode, Griffin explodes over Julian pushing his way into his life.

Spoilers promise that Griffin is outraged and yells at Ava, asking if she wants him to play nice with the man who murdered his father. Ava doesn’t want to lose Griffin, but she also loves her brother. General Hospital spoilers for this week tease that Griffin is forced to compromise, and it might be that he’s got to accept being around Julian, at least for the holidays. But isn’t that too much to ask of the former father? Seeing Julian is a painful reminder that Griffin will never know his father.

No matter what good or bad she does, Ava is still Kiki's mom. Tune into #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/5T1njREVMd — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 23, 2017

Kiki And Griffin Are alike – And Ava’s Owed Karma

With Kiki pursuing her medical degree, she and Dr. Munro have life-saving career interests in common. As for Ava, she was a career criminal and murderer until recently. Soap Hub listed Kiki as one of the women who would be better for Griffin than Ava. Also, Kiki lost her father to a tragic murder, and so did Griffin. That’s more common ground. They are also both kind-hearted, good-intentioned, and likable souls who have done lots of good for the people of Port Charles – unlike Ava.

If the General Hospital spoilers play out so that Griffin and Kiki do fall for one another, it would be karmic payback for Ava taking Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) from Kiki. Kiki loved Morgan and lost him due to her mom swapping his pills and her evil aunt, Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker), blowing him up with a car bomb. Ava has said several times that she’s not good enough for Griffin, but he’s told her it’s not true. Soon enough, though, Griffin might change his tune if he falls for Kiki. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.