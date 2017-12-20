Did Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Split? Couple Spotted Shopping Separately

There have been reports coming out that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are heading for divorce – and their recent sighting may have just confirmed that the two have split. The 48-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor were spotted shopping separately in Los Angeles. Mail Online shared photos of the Friends star hunting for some presents with her bodyguard. Her husband, on the other hand, was seen going around shops with a female friend.

Aniston and Theroux were rarely seen together, which sparked the breakup rumors. The Leftovers star has reportedly been living separately from his wife for the past three months. He moves from one place to another for work. He temporarily stayed in Montreal for On the Basis of Sex and in New York for the Netflix show Maniac.

There were speculations that Brad Pitt was the main reason why Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated. However, Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband isn’t the reason why the couple’s marriage is in trouble. According to Celebrity Insider, they are having a hard time deciding where to live. The two have been married for more than two years and yet they haven’t chosen a permanent love nest.

A source told In Touch that Jennifer feels more at home in Los Angeles while Justin prefers staying in New York so he can be close to his work. She hates the unpredictable weather in New York maybe that’s why she chose to stay in her sunny hometown.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The conflict between Aniston and Theroux may lead to divorce, but she is allegedly doing everything to save her marriage. The blonde beauty reportedly doesn’t want to go through another high-profile divorce just like what happened with her marriage with Pitt.

Christmas is just a few days away and fans are wondering if Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux will be celebrating it together. The actor recently announced on Instagram that he has finished shooting Maniac, which means that he has more time now to focus on his relationship with his wife.

Just a few weeks ago, Jennifer gave her fans a rare tour to her L.A. home via Smartwater’s Instagram account. She seems very proud and happy living in the mansion, which she shares with her husband. Justin, on the other hand, is reportedly having problems with his neighbor in Greenwich Village.

According to New York Daily News, the actor seeks protection from court against the man whom he claims had trespassed and has been harassing him for months. With the way things are going, it seems that Jennifer Aniston has finally convinced Justin Theroux to live in Los Angeles, which could mean that there is no divorce happening anytime soon.