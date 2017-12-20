Here’s The Frontrunner To Win First Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Match

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon made the historic announcement that WWE would have the first Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV in January. There have been rumors about the match for weeks now, but last night it became official. With the announcement, there are a ton of new rumors coming to light regarding what WWE officials have planned for the upcoming match.

For instance, there are some rumors about Ronda Rousey becoming a surprise entrant in the match. There is a lot of speculation that she could even win the historic match, but another report is claiming that Asuka is the frontrunner to win the first Women’s Royal Rumble. Some fans believe that Asuka vs. Rousey is the creative plan for the Raw Women’s Championship on the grandest stage of them all in a couple of months.

On paper, that might be the bigger matchup. However, there is still a ton of speculation that WWE officials still want to make the “Battle of the Four Horsewomen” a reality at WrestleMania 34 while Asuka captures the Raw Women’s Title from Alexa Bliss. Afterward, Asuka vs. Rousey would happen at Summerslam. It’s also plausible for WWE officials to set up their matchup for the grandest stage of them all in New Orleans.

The Empress of Tomorrow is expected to become the ‘Raw’ Women’s Champion soon. WWE

At WWE Survivor Series, Asuka had a very strong showing and became the sole survivor of Team Raw. It’s clear that WWE officials aren’t planning for her run to end anytime soon. As of this writing, she hasn’t been defeated inside a WWE ring, so being eliminated during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match would be her first loss. However, WWE officials could still make the point that she hasn’t been pinned or submitted yet.

On paper, it seems the powers that be are preparing for Ronda Rousey to be the first woman to defeat The Empress of Tomorrow inside a WWE ring. Creative plans can always change between now and the grandest stage of them all. WWE officials could decide they want Asuka to win the Raw Women’s Title at the Royal Rumble to set up the match with Rousey. Until something changes, Asuka remains the frontrunner to win the first Women’s Royal Rumble Match next month.