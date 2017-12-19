Eileen Davidson Reacts To Her ‘RHOBH’ Season 8 Absence On Twitter

Eileen Davidson won’t be featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 and her fans, including actress Sarah Paulson, want to know where she went.

According to a new tweet from the former reality star, Sarah Paulson recently spoke out about the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and expressed her frustration with the absence of Eileen Davidson, as well as the addition of new housewife Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

On December 19, Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander shared a clip of Sarah Paulson’s red carpet interview on his Twitter page that quickly caught the attention of Eileen Davidson.

“Where is Eileen… because I love Eileen?” Sarah Paulson asked.

“Personally, I love Eileen Davidson and I want to know where she is.”

Sarah Paulson went on to say that she doesn’t know anything about the new girl, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and said that it wasn’t fair that she was being forced to welcome a new cast member to the show.

In response to Sarah Paulson’s comments, Eileen Davidson sent a tweet to the actress directly, telling her that she is at home in her pajamas as her co-stars prepare to make their Bravo TV return in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

Eileen Davidson revealed that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8 this past June with a statement to The Daily Dish. In her statement, Davidson said that because of her busy schedules with The Young and The Restless and Days of Our Lives, it was best for her and her family if she stepped away from her full-time role on the Bravo TV reality series — at least for now. That said, Eileen Davidson made it clear that she wasn’t ruling out a possible return to the show during an upcoming season, telling her fans and followers that she may pop up on the show sooner or later.

To see Eileen Davidson’s former co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Camille Grammer, in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tune into the Season 8 premiere tonight, December 19, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.