‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Admits She Led Ravi On, Is His ‘Y&R” Future At Risk?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Ravi (Abhi Sinha) could be exiting the CBS soap opera. On Tuesday’s show, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) admitted that she might have led him on to believe they had a relationship. She added that she was sorry for doing that and hopes that he can forgive her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, after Ashley confessed that she had led on Ravi, he said he might resign and join Newman Enterprises. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had offered Ravi a generous offer, including a benefits package, just a few weeks ago. After Ashley confronted Victoria about luring one of her employees to Newman, Victoria hired someone else.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ravi informs Ashley that he will not be going anywhere. Apparently, despite Ashley letting him know they will never be a real couple, he enjoys working at Jabot. He added that when the time is right, he will re-negotiate his terms.

Many Young and the Restless fans are worried about Ravi’s future. Without Ashley calling him for a tryst in the middle of the day at the club, what will Y&R do with his character? Is it a sign that Ravi will exit the CBS soap opera?

Someone is making a move on Ravi tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/WgtyKdZzvh pic.twitter.com/7fczDT7AFf — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 5, 2017

There are many ways they can give Ravi a storyline if Y&R wanted to. He could hook up with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and change her mind about men. Perhaps, she will fall in love with him, and Ashley will struggle to control her feelings of jealousy. It could give Mariah an exciting storyline and would provide Ravi roots on the show.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ravi would love a full-fledged relationship with Ashley, but she isn’t interested. She doesn’t think it is a good look for her to date one of her employees. At first, Ravi understood that, but he fell in love with her. He probably is holding on to the hope that she change her mind eventually.

It’s possible that he will stick around for business plots and we’ll see him whenever they need some tech job completed. There’s also the possibility that he could vanish from the show. Only time will tell what the Y&R showrunners plan to do with his character.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.