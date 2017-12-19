‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Played A Second Character In ‘The Last Jedi,’ Plus Other Cameos You Missed

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has finally arrived, and it’s time to look at all the little things you may have missed about Episode VIII. Although Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker was the main focal point of the film, the actor played a second character. Who else did Hamill play in the latest Star Wars?

Hamill Displays His Voice Acting Skills

Entertainment Weekly reports that Hamill asked director Rian Johnson if he could voice a second character in the latest space opera. Hamill has done a lot of voice acting in the past, including a stint as DC’s the Joker in several animated movies and television shows. The actor revealed that Johnson loved the idea of him playing another character and introduced him to over 200 extras that were brought on to play CGI characters for the Canto Bight casino storyline.

Fans will have to listen closely to pick out Hamill’s voice among the throng of characters, but a good place to start is with Dobbu Scay, whose name is an anagram for Bob Duscay, an editor on the movie.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Surprise Cameo

Speaking of voice cameos, Joseph Gordon-Levitt also enjoyed a part in the hit film. The actor, who worked with Johnson on Brick and Looper, voiced the character Slowen-Lo during the casino scene. Although some fans incorrectly thought that Gordon-Levitt was the alien that kept dropping coins into BB-8, he was the character who told the police that Rose and Finn had parked their shuttle illegally on the beach. The name of Gordon-Levitt’s character is based on the 1986 song “Slow and Low” by the Beastie Boys.

Mark Hamill and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's 'Star Wars' cameos revealed – Mashable https://t.co/4se0PQPOhX — Star Wars World (@StarWarsWorld12) December 19, 2017

Star Wars Gets The Royal Treatment

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, Vanity Fair reports that Prince William and Prince Harry enjoyed cameos as Stormtroopers in The Last Jedi. The brothers appeared during a scene in which John Boyega’s Finn is being guarded by four stormtroopers.

Unfortunately, Boyega recently revealed that the scene, which also included Gary Barlow and Tom Hardy, had been removed from the movie’s final cut. William and Harry announced their involvement in the film this past week and admitted that they probably need to work on their acting skills a little more.

Who Else Had Surprise Cameo On The Last Jedi?

Like The Force Awakens, Johnson featured a number of surprising cameos throughout The Last Jedi. This includes Warwick Davis as Wodibin, another alien at Canto Bight, Kate Dickie as a Monitor for the First Order, Justin Theroux as the codebreaker at the casino, Noah Segan as a pilot in an X-Wing, and Joonas Suotamo, who replaced Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca. In addition to his work as Chewbacca on The Last Jedi, Suotamo is expected to reprise his role in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Meanwhile, considering how Nina Gold is the casting director for both Star Wars and Game of Thrones, there were many familiar Westerosi faces that made it into the film. This includes the likes of Ralph Ineson, who plays an officer in the First Order; Amira Ghazalla, a First Order Commander; and Patrick O’Kane, another officer in the ranks of the First Order.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently in theaters.