WWE News: Women’s ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Match Announced For January Pay-Per-View

As of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, it was officially announced that the women’s division will participate in their first-ever Royal Rumble match. There had been speculation for months that the women would once again make history, with conflicting reports over whether the match would take place. However, WWE’s Stephanie McMahon made the big announcement during the latest show, indicating that the women’s revolution will be ready to make more history.

The news of this historic match was first given by Stephanie as she arrived out during the Raw episode while a brawl was taking place in the ring. As ProWrestling.net reported, a six-woman tag match had just finished as the main event. In that matchup, the team of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickey James were victorious over the team of Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville, also known as “Absolution.” The women babyfaces won because of a disqualification when Rose and Deville rushed into the ring to break up Sasha’s pin on Paige. They continued to beat down Sasha causing the referee to call for the bell. That led to other women’s superstars arriving out to join the fight. As the post-match brawl ensued, Stephanie McMahon would arrive out to put a halt to the fighting.

Once inside the ring, Stephanie talked up how far the women’s division has come, as they were once referred to as the WWE Divas and now are women. She talked up the legacy of women in the WWE including legends such as Mae Young and the Fabulous Moolah. From there, she brought up the newest generation of female superstars and how they’ve made history with the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match and first-ever women’s Money in the Bank match. Stephanie also talked up the historic first-ever women’s match in Abu Dhabi involving Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss.

She told the women in the ring and the fans that it wasn’t enough, though. After polling the crowd to see if they want to see the women make history again, Stephanie revealed they would. On January 28, the women’s division will participate in a first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. As of this report, the particulars aren’t known, but it’s possible that the six women in the ring will be among the participants. There’s early speculation that this match could involve only 20 women rather than 30 superstars like the men’s version of the match typically includes.

According to WWE.com in their results report, the winner of the women’s Rumble match will get a championship match at WrestleMania 34. Ahead of this match being announced, there was already speculation over who might win. So far, the top choices would have to be Asuka, Paige, and even though she’s yet to be announced as part of WWE, Ronda Rousey. The former UFC fighter would be a smart option to make history in order to really boost the publicity of the women’s division heading into WrestleMania 34. That said, Asuka seems a more likely choice, because if she’s in this match, she’s still on an impressive winning streak which has included being sole survivor for the Team Raw women at Survivor Series.