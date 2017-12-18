Beth Chapman Shares Adorable Photo With Dog, Flooded With Love From Fans

Beth Chapman has had quite the grueling year after announcing she had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Thankfully, the reality star confirmed she was cancer-free in November, but she continues to be supported by thousands of fans through her social media accounts. This morning, Beth shared a new photo on Instagram with a dog named Roxy and her followers have filled the comment section with love and support.

The photo shows Beth feeding the boxer a treat as she crouched down on the floor next to her. According to Beth, Roxy just wanted a little snack as she gave in to the dog’s wishes. The 50-year-old was attending a Christmas party when the image was snapped, but there were no details on where the event was being held.

This isn’t the first time Beth has shared an adorable photo alongside a pet, or “grand kittens” as she refers to them. As the Inquisitr reported in November, Beth shared a photo with one of her children’s cats and was looking as healthy and beautiful as could be.

Just as with the kitten photo, fans are flooding the comment section on Beth’s recent photo with Roxy. Many followers continue to show their support for their favorite reality star as she closes out a tumultuous 2017. Countless of comments offered prayers to Beth and her family, while others showed adoration for Roxy. The photo has over 7,500 comments in just a few hours and hundreds of comments. “Merry Christmas,” was commented dozens of times as fans sent blessings to Beth this holiday season.

This is the first glimpse Beth’s fans have of Roxy, as the pup is probably not owned by the notorious bail bondsman. Beth normally posts photos of her english bulldog/chihuahua mix Duke, who can been seen all over her Instagram page. Roxy is likely the dog of the Christmas party host, but is still adorable nonetheless.

In addition to support, Beth’s fans also continued to wish for a new reality show for her and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. The famous couple have not had their own series since August 2015 when Dog and Beth: On the Hunt went off the air. The pair did appear on the two-hour special Dog & Beth: Fight Of Their Lives which aired on November 27 on A&E.