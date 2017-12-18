Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Baby: North West Picking Out The Name For New Little Sister?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumored to be letting their oldest child, daughter, North West, name their new little bundle of joy. As many fans already know, Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate in early 2018. The couple’s baby names, North and Saint, have been big news among fans, and they are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the newest family member’s name.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be letting their little “creative genius” daughter North West name her new little baby sister. Kimye is allegedly worried about how North is going to react to having another little sibling, especially another girl. They’ve been trying to prepare her, but since they’re using a surrogate it has been a challenge to get the big sister ready for the newest addition to the family.

Sources claim that Kim Kardashian is so worried about North West’s reaction to the new baby that she called a parenting expert to get advice. The expert reportedly told Kardashian that allowing North to be involved in picking out her new little sister’s name could help to ease her into the transition of having another sibling.

“They’re going to do everything possible to help this go smoothly. They’re planning to get North a pile of gifts that they’ll give her when the baby is born, they’re going to say the presents are from the baby for North and hopefully that will help her warm up to the idea of a new baby in the house. Plus they plan to get her involved with feeding and changing the baby so she feels involved and responsible. It was really hard when Saint came along but now that North is older Kim’s hoping that it will be a lot easier this time.”

While Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly on board with the idea of allowing North to pick out her new baby girl’s name, Kanye West reportedly loves the idea. The rapper allegedly believes that his oldest child is a “creative genius” and that he would be more than happy to allow North to choose his youngest child’s moniker.

However, Gossip Cop claims that the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not considering letting North name her new little sister. A rep for the reality TV couple reportedly told the outlet that the report about North West is “untrue,” although it has been confirmed that North has been jealous of her little brother, Saint, in the past.

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be taking baby name suggestions from little North, but that they will likely decide on the new little baby girl’s name all on their own.